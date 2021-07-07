- Payments leader Visa has partnered with Coinbase, Circle and BlockFi.
- On July 6, Visa and BlockFi launched a 2% Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card to 400,000 users in the US.
- Visa supports traders on regulated exchanges through crypto-linked card service.
Crypto linked card usage has topped $1 billion in 2021. Visa had estimated the usage in 2020 at a fraction of this. In an attempt to create an ecosystem that fosters the usage of cryptocurrency like any other currency, the payment giant launched a new Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card with BlockFi.
Payment giants drive crypto mainstream adoption
Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu explained that “more than $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency was spent by consumers globally on goods and services through their crypto-linked cards in the first six months of the year.”
Since cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, investors can perceive them as a major risk. However, that is not a hindrance to spending by card users.
Though Visa is keen on onboarding more users to its crypto-linked card programs, like its competition MasterCard, their stand on crypto is similar.
Both payment giants are enabling the use of cryptocurrency as a payment method by creating an ecosystem where users can pay through cryptocurrencies in their wallet, but they have been adamant on not recommending it to users in the first place.
Raj Dhamodharan, head of Digital Asset Products and Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, said:
Our philosophy on cryptocurrencies is straightforward: It’s about choice. Mastercard isn’t here to recommend you start using cryptocurrencies. But we are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital value – traditional or crypto – however they want. It should be your choice, it’s your money.
An increase in demand for crypto linked cards
Initially, users would exchange cryptocurrency for the fiat of their choice in order to make a purchase. Now that payment giants like Viisa are issuing crypto linked cards, the burdens of paying with cryptos have significantly diminished.
This is a factor that is likely to increase the average transaction size in the future. Moreover, the rewards for using these types of debit cards are more lucrative when compared to traditional cards, which could possibly increase the number of users interested in the card.
Visa and rival Mastercard currently support crypto-linked card services only for cryptocurrencies with compliance measures that meet their requirements.
Prabhu suggests that Visa is bullish on cryptocurrency trade and exchange as it supports traders on regulated exchanges through its crypto-linked card.
We see a lot of volume on our [network] of people buying cryptocurrencies at these various regulated exchanges and as far as we can see that trend continues.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to retest $1 despite SEC vs Ripple case and massive escrow outflows
XRP price is consolidating in a tight range near the range low but eyes a move higher. A bounce from the immediate support barrier might propel Ripple into the high probability reversal zone.
Ethereum price gears up for its upcoming ‘Triple Halving'
Ethereum enthusiasts are waiting for the delayed release of the London hard fork while trading with caution. The most notable Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) in the upgrade is EIP 1559. This, combined with the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is considered equivalent to a “Triple Halving”.
Cardano might pull back before catapulting to $1.60
Cardano price has been on a 43% uptrend since bottoming on June 22. ADA is stuck consolidating as it tries to scale higher, indicating weakness. Investors can expect a 7% retracement before a 22% uptrend to $1.61 kick-starts.
Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.