- Visa continues to unleash its love for crypto by filing a patent to create a stablecoin on Ethereum blockchain.
- The stablecoin will be pegged to the US dollar but other central bank currencies could also be supported.
Visa has reportedly filed a patent application that will see it develop a digital currency possibly using the Ethereum blockchain. The American company that has presence across the world filed the patent with the United States and Trademark office.
As per the record of the filing, the application was made on February 14. However, it had been filed in November 2018. The application seeks a patent for a digital currency that would execute on a blockchain. Interestingly, the digital currency would be under the control of a central entity computer.
The application mentioned Ethereum as the blockchain that could be used to run the digital currency. In detail, the project will have two records: The first record would show “the digital currency for an amount associated with the denomination has been created for a public key associated with a digital wallet”. The second record refers to the “removal of the physical currency from circulation in a fiat currency system.” In order to ensure that the stablecoin value is stabilized:
“….every time a dollar worth of digital fiat currency is generated, the central entity ensures that a corresponding physical dollar bill is removed from circulation, in order to regulate the value of the digital fiat currency.”
Although the application mentions the US dollar as the currency that will be used in the project, another article by Forbes says that the same mechanism could be applied to other sovereign currencies such as the euro and the pound.
Also read: Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD flat out at $200 after rejection from 100 SMA
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
Yesterday, the Bitcoin attempted again to overcome the resistance in its market dominance chart and fails. Yesterday's technical indicators point out that the bullish move has run out of steam.
XRP/USD Braces For Consolidation at $0.20 as XRP adoption escalates
Cryptocurrencies across the board are dealing with increased selling activities. May was one of the most anticipated months of 2020 due to Bitcoin halving.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD flat out at $200 after rejection from 100 SMA
Ethereum price is pivotal $200 level after soaring to highs above $205. The bullish momentum which was triggered by Bitcoin’s surge towards $10,000 hit a wall at the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range.
LTC/USD attempts to escape bearish pennant pattern squashed once again
Litecoin like many other cryptocurrencies is dealing with an increase in selling activity on Friday. The Asian session has been characterized by retreats from the intraday high. For instance, Litecoin is trading at ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.