- Venezuela has made this move in a bid to encourage the adoption of its national digital currency, Petro.
- Citizens are to pay the tax and utility bills with Petro as Venezuela is headed towards a new economy with less bureaucracy.
Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela, has mandated airlines flying from the nation’s capital to pay for the fuel in its national digital currency Petro. This step is taken by the state to encourage the adoption of the currency.
During his annual speech to the ruling Constituent Assembly, he said:
I decree the sale of all fuel sold by the PDVSA [Venezuelan state-owned oil company] for planes operating international routes be made in petros from now on.
He also announced that all the taxes and utility bills must be paid using Petro as Venezuela is headed towards a new economy, which has less bureaucracy and protocol. The President has been promoting Petro adoption since the nation’s fiat currency crashed and lost almost all its worth. However, this campaign did not succeed as Venezuelan citizens were hesitant to adopt Petro. They preferred decentralized currencies like Bitcoin instead.
The recent mandated use of Petro might result in forced adoption of the currency. Maduro noted that a few businesses are concerned with the adoption because their company runs on dollars. Maduro warned that the state will be “watching” such business with a keen eye. Venezuela is under trade sanctions by the United States. This has probably necessitated the use of digital currencies like Petro and Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD in tactical retreat before another assault at $9,000
Bitcoin bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $8,900. The first digital coin retreated to $8,660 after several unsuccessful attempts to pass this crucial barrier.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD mired in technical correction
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.5 billion, lost over 2.5% in the recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market led by such altcoins as Bitcoin SV (-19%) and Bitcoin Cash (-7%).
Ethereum Classic retreats from multi-month high
Ethereum Classic, now the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $881 million, reached the top at $8.17 during early Asian hours and retreated to $7.64 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple send red signals
The crypto market has been extremely eventful this week. The massive recovery saw bulls storm the market in large numbers. Some cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV, Dash and Bitcoin Cash were like Usain Bolt on steroids.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.