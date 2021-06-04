VETUSDT’s rally from May’s low has printed an impressive recovery that led prices to post-crash highs.
Having survived several attempts to move back below the 10c barrier, vechain remains somewhat bullish when compared to its peers.
Should the altcoins market absorb yet another dip, vet will probably face selling pressure, however, the impact could be minimal. It will be the duration of the potential bearish leg that will determine how deep down prices move.
In my main scenario, I suggest that vechain has completed its correction in wave 4, where the medium regression of the base channel lays. The structure seen on the chart is an impulse wave to the upside, in both grey and blue degrees. However, the correction in blue wave (ii) seems incomplete.
There are currently two scenarios in play here: a running or an expanding flat. A running flat decline to ~10c will hint at a shallow decline and a faster recovery to the upside. Whereas an expanding flat variation will likely drive prices close to the 7c barrier and offer a deeper correction instead.
In either case, the upside legs since the rejection below the 6c seem to have identical impulse and correction patterns.
With multistructural moves often indicating expansions to the direction they unroll, the end of the correction in wave c of (ii) could sends us back near the ~30c barrier, where the 1.618% Fibonacci extension of grey i-ii lay.
In my alternative scenario, I point at a double zigzag pattern, which means the correction wave 4 has not yet been completed. The internal structure following May’s crash suggests yet another double zigzag in grey wave x which completed on only recently. However, we should remain cautious of another abc pattern towards the upside, taking into account the probability of wave (y) being an ending diagonal (see highlighted (y)).
Should the former alternative plays through, then prices will likely break the previous low near the 5c., or at least revisit this territory in grey wave y.
Only there could we receive further insights as to the short and medium term trajectory of vechain.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano bleeds 12% but shows signs of recovery
Cardano price followed the broader cryptocurrency market as it tumbled after Elon Musk’s tweet on Friday. However, ADA seems to have found a support barrier and shows signs of reversal.
Bitcoin recovery foiled as Elon Musk resurfaces, adoption continues
Bitcoin price is currently witnessing massive selling pressure, likely from retail buyers, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued another market-convulsing tweet. Although vague, retail has already started offloading its holdings. While this is bearish in the short-term scenario, several on-chain metrics suggest the opposite.
Etheruem hangs by a thread as on-chain metrics hint at bearish onslaught
Ethereum price rally is currently facing a blockade that could make or break its advance. While the technicals indicate that an upswing is plausible, on-chain metrics paint a rather somber picture for ETH.
Ripple recovery halts as crypto markets tumble
XRP price dropped sharply as it pierced the immediate demand zone. While the uptrend seems to be in jeopardy, it can be revived if Ripple manages to close above the said support area.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.