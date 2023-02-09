- VeChain price has managed to recover the losses observed during the November 2022 crash.
- VET is still in an uptrend despite the recent rally slowing down, and another push from the buyers could tip the price above $0.0267
- Although following Bitcoin's slip back to $22,700, VET could lose its immediate support at $0.0251 and fall to $0.0210.
VeChain price has been in a constant uptrend, with the altcoin recovering two months' worth of losses in the span of five weeks. The cryptocurrency is facing the possibility of some cooldown, but support from the bulls could enable another rise before corrections hit VET price.
VeChain price at a make-or-break point
VeChain price is trading at $0.0252 at the time of writing, having climbed the charts by nearly 67% in the span of a month and ten days. Trading right at the immediate support level at $0.025, VET could invalidate the recent rally and lose its bullishness if it breaks below this price level.
However, by the looks of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR), the VeChain price is still in an uptrend. The presence of the blue dots below the candlestick is evidence of the same. Plus, VET has the support of the uptrend line that has been acting as support for almost a month now.
Thus, a bounce back could bring the price to breach the immediate resistance level at $0.0267, effectively recovering all of November 2022 losses. If the level is flipped into a support floor, VET could even target the next resistance level at $0.0274 and head toward $0.0280.
VET/USD 12-hour chart
At the same time, though, traders must remain cautious of the potential corrections faced by VeChain price. If the altcoin follows the broader crypto market cues, which have brought Bitcoin price back down to trade at $22,700, VET price could fall. Per the Average Directional Index (ADX), slipping below the 25.0 threshold would indicate the uptrend has lost its strength.
Thus, losing the immediate support looks like a distinct possibility, and in that case, VeChain price would slip and tag $0.0239. Furthermore, this bearish scenario could bring the price to tag the critical support at $0.0230. A daily candlestick close below this level would definitely invalidate the bullish thesis, pushing the altcoin to $0.021, marking a 15% drop in value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin and other Shiba-Inu inspired cryptocurrencies are garbage, says Solidity.io CEO
Dogecoin price failed the retest of $0.0944, a key level for the meme coin. The failed retest aggravated the concerns of the community that believes DOGE is likely to decline lower.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI gathers dark clouds, foreshadows a crash to $6
Uniswap (UNI) price is seeing another tailwind being added to the large backpack it is carrying. At the time of writing this article, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to take the stage in Brussels with a plea for fighter jets.
Is Bitcoin price out of the woods? Derivatives traders bet on massive rally in BTC
Bitcoin future curve data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Deribit, Kraken and OKX suggests that futures traders are betting on the rise in Bitcoin’s price by June 2023.
Coinbase CEO warns the SEC may consider Ethereum a security
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told his 1.1 million followers that they’re hearing rumors that US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), may consider Ethereum a security.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.