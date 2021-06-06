VeChain Price Prediction: VET sweeps lows in preparation for 63% advance

- VeChain price has broken out of an ascending triangle pattern but lacks momentum.
- A decisive flip of the supply zone extending from $0.127 to $0.142 into demand will signal the start of an uptrend.
- The technical pattern projects a 63% bull rally to $0.235 for VET.
VeChain price is consolidating inside a bullish technical formation, suggesting a massive rally shortly. Although VET broke out of the pattern, the buyers are not backing this move.
VeChain price eyes higher highs
VeChain price has been on a consolidation streak since May 19. In this range-bound phase, VET has set up four equal highs around $0.142 while creating four higher lows. If these swing points are connected using trend lines, an ascending triangle forms.
This setup is a bullish pattern that projects a 63% upswing to $0.235, obtained by adding the distance between the equal highs and the first swing low to the breakout point at $0.142.
Although VeChain price breached the triangle’s hypotenuse on June 5, it is not a bearish sign. Often, a breakout from a bullish pattern sweeps the local lows before rallying higher.
However, investors should wait for a 6-hour candlestick close above $0.142 to confirm the start of an uptrend.
If such a move were to happen, Vechain price has the potential to surge 30% to the interim resistance level at $0.187. Following the breach of this barrier, market participants can expect VET to rally another 26% to tag the lower boundary of a supply zone that extends from $0.235 to $0.266.
VET/USDT 6-hour chart
On the flip side, if VeChain price falls below 0.116 for an extended period, investors should exercise caution. A breakdown of the local low at $0.0925 will invalidate the bullish outlook and result in a 30% sell-off to $0.066.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
