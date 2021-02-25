Vechain Price Forecast: VET is ready for a quick jump to $0.05 if key level holds

- Vechain price must continue to hold a critical support level to see a bullish reversal.
- VET has been trading in a tightening range while trading volume declines.
- A significant move is underway according to several indicators.
Vechain had a significant rebound already climbing by more than 35% since its low of $0.0346. VET managed to climb above a critical resistance level which is now acting as a robust support point. The next potential price target for the bulls would be $0.05.
Vechain price aims for $0.05 after holding key level
On the 6-hour chart, Vechain price climbed above the 100-SMA, currently located at $0.041, and managed to hold this level several candlesticks in a row. The trading volume of VET has dropped significantly in the past 24 hours, which indicates a major move is underway.
VET/USD 6-hour chart
The next resistance point is the high of February 24 at $0.0465. A breakout above this level should swiftly push Vechain price towards the 50-SMA at $0.05. Turning this level into a support could drive Vechain towards $0.06 in the near future.
However, if the 100-SMA fails to hold, VET would be poised for a dive towards the 200-SMA support level established currently at around $0.035.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
