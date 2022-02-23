Valkyrie leads the way in treasury management for crypto companies, driving global adoption

The Digital asset investment firm Valkyrie brought cryptocurrency firms the first protocol treasury management service.

Amidst the rising global adoption of cryptocurrencies, Valkyrie is set to manage crypto firms' balance sheets.

Companies in blockchain are required to offload financial management tasks on firms like Valkyrie.

Proponents believe the launch of treasury management services could fuel global crypto adoption.

Valkyrie has brought the protocol treasury management service to the cryptocurrency market, fueling a bullish narrative among investors. Cryptocurrency firms adding assets to their balance sheet seek treasury management firms.

Treasury management services for crypto firms drive adoption

Specialized alternate asset management firm Valkyrie has launched a new treasury management service for crypto firms. With the rising global adoption of crypto and inflow of institutional capital in digital assets, there is an increase in demand for treasury management services.

Valkyrie is keen on helping crypto firms manage their balance sheets. MicroStrategy led the way in adding Bitcoin to balance sheets.

The firm would offer cryptocurrency firms cash flow management, advanced reporting, and other services.

Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Investments,

Treasury management becoming the norm is the natural evolution of a rapidly growing industry.

Companies with crypto on the balance sheet need treasury management services and offloading their financial management tasks.

Valkyrie has secured NEM/Symbol as its first client for its treasury management services. Valkyrie's client is a proof-of-stake blockchain that offers blockchain as a service for fintech and supply chains.

Valkyrie is focused on offering its treasury management services for the administration of assets to assist professionals and managers. Traditional finance services and managers are now keen on adopting blockchain services, and Valkyrie's services could attract such projects.

On February 23, 2022, Valkyrie announced the launch of these services. With over $1 billion assets under management, Valkyrie has offered its services to firms keen on adding Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to their balance sheet.