U.S. SEC boosts firepower with new Chief of the Division of Enforcement’s Cyber Unit

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the hiring of Kristina Littman, into the role as Chief of the Division of Enforcement’s Cyber Unit, a specialized unit that aims to protect investors and markets from cyber-related misconduct.

As per the press release it detailed that Littman started at the SEC’s Division of Enforcement in 2010 as a staff attorney. Since then, she has moved through several senior attorney positions in the Market Abuse Unit and the Trial Unit.

