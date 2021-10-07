- Uniswap price continues to consolidate and constrict within the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
- Price action positions for a bullish breakout, but bearish conditions with the oscillators may hint at a bull trap.
- A clear breakout above the Cloud is necessary to confirm any bullish momentum.
Uniswap price is positioned for an imminent breakout. But in what direction, that remains to be seen. There are an overwhelming amount of mixed signals that could yield weight to any bullish or bearish bias. However, given Bitcoin’s recent momentum, a breakout higher is the more near-term scenario.
Uniswap price is ready for a solid bullish breakout above the Cloud
Uniswap price could see a very expansive bullish move soon, especially given its current position within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Uniswap is currently just a hair below the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A), and if buyers can push for a close to at least $26, then the Chikou Span will also be above the Cloud. When the Chikou Span and close are both above the Cloud, it creates one of the most sought-after bull signals in Ichimoku analysis.
Utilizing a Fibonacci expansion tool from the September 26th swing low to the October 2nd swing high gives a projection to the next target zone for any bullish breakout near the $36 value area (100% Fibonacci expansion). However, a bullish breakout for Uniswap price is not a certainty.
UNI/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
Many altcoins have a common theme in positioning their respective close near-term bullish breakout – but conflicting oscillator values. The Relative Strength Index remains at bear market conditions, and there is clear rejection against the overbought level of 55. Additionally, hidden bearish divergence exists within the Composite Index, warning of a continuation move of the prior downside trend. If selling pressure resumes, bears are likely to target the $17 - $18 value areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
