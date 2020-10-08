Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could be on the verge of a massive bounce

- UNI is currently trading at $3.24, showing significant bullish strength.
- The digital asset is still trying to establish a clear bottom.
After its release, UNI had a massive bull rally towards $8.6, which only lasted a few days. The digital asset is down 62% since its peak and struggling to find the bottom.
UNI showing signs of a recovery
On the 12-hour chart, the bulls are already showing some strength after setting a low at $2.47 and bouncing towards $3.36. The MACD is slowly turning bullish, which has never happened before.
UNI/USDT 12-hour chart
On Binance, UNI sees a slight increase in trading volume over the past few days compared to October 1-5. This would indicate that the bullish momentum is starting to pick up.
UNI New Addresses
Another metric in favor of the bulls is the increase in new addresses joining the network. Using the chart provided by IntoTheBlock, we can observe a continuous increase in this number since October 3 from 1,770 addresses to 2,210.
UNI/USD 1-hour chart
The recent bullish momentum has taken UNI price above the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA on the 1-hour chart, turning both into support levels. The rise in trading volume is far more apparent here. The MACD also turned bullish again. The next potential price target for UNI would be $3.5, where the 4-hour 50-SMA is established.
UNI IOMAP Chart
On the other hand, the In/Out of the Money Around Price chart shows strong resistance ahead. The range between $3.37 and $3.47 has a volume of 12 million UNI, representing a crucial resistance area.
A rejection from this point will drop UNI towards $2.94. The IOMAP chart indicates that the $2.86-2.94 range is the healthiest support area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
