- Uniswap price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The number of tokens inside exchanges has continued to significantly drop in the past several months.
- A key indicator shows Uniswap faces practically no resistance on the way up.
Uniswap has been trading inside a tightening range since the beginning of March while the supply on exchanges has continued to decrease despite the significant price rise of the decentralized exchange.
Uniswap price aims for a huge 30% breakout with no resistance ahead
On the 4-hour chart, Uniswap price has established a symmetrical triangle pattern with the key resistance trendline formed at $32.3. A breakout above this key point would drive Uniswap price up by 30% towards $42.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
Since December 11, 2020, Uniswap price has climbed from a low of $3 to an all-time high of $33. However, in the same time period, the percentage of Uniswap tokens on exchanges decreased from a high of 7% to 6.14% currently.
UNI Tokens on Exchanges
This indicates that investors are not looking to sell UNI despite its performance, awaiting even more gains. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart suggests that bulls face practically no strong resistance above $30 with a lot of support on the way down.
UNI IOMAP chart
The strongest support area is located between $28 and $29. A breakdown below this point would confirm a break from the symmetrical triangle pattern with a price target of 30% towards $20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
