Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI eyes $35 hurdle after becoming first DeFi token to reach top 10 list

- Uniswap's UNI token is the first DeFi token to enter the list of top 10 cryptos by market cap.
- UNI crosses XRP, LTC with the market cap surging above $17.50 billion
- Two-week-old rising trend line offers immediate hurdle to the north.
Uniswap’s UNI crosses the headline cryptocurrencies, per market cap, while being the first DeFi token to enter the list of top 10 during Monday. In doing so, the UNI picks up bids above $34.00 during early Monday.
With the market capitalization of $17.52 billion currently, Uniswap’s UNI not only rises past Litecoin’s (LTC) size of $13.0 billion but also jumps above Ripple’s (XRP) market worth of $17.19 billion and acquire the seventh stage.
The fundamental push helps the UNI/USD to gain traction towards an ascending trend line from February 20, currently around $35.00.
However, any further upside, which is less doubtful, may not hesitate to attack the $40.00 threshold.
Alternatively, a 21-day SMA level of $25.77 and an ascending support line from January 22, currently around $22.80, could test the UNI/USD bears.
Overall, the UNI/USD is up for a fresh run-up and the bulls shouldn’t ignore the fundamental news.
UNI/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
