A significant portion of Uniswap community turned down a proposal for charging fees from liquidity providers (LPs) on the protocol in a surprising vote, which ended on Thursday.
Over 45% of the community voted for ‘no fee,’ while 42% voted for one-fifth of the fee generated by Uniswap version 3 (V3) pools to be charged to LPs. A much smaller 12% of the community voted for one-tenth of the fees to be doled out, while a nominal 0.04% voted for one-fourth.
LPs are large market makers, with millions or more in locked-up assets, that facilitate user trading on Uniswap and in turn earn a cut of fees in each trade. LPs are currently not charged anything by the platform for using the platform.
An early temperature check for such a feature in December concluded that users were positive about the change but remained cautious – as it meant lesser earnings for LPs and risk of capital flight.
Results of the poll could likely mean a formal poll expected for later this year incorporates community sentiment and changes parameters to keep community members satisfied.
But a GFX Labs' proposal floated earlier this year strived to change that. “Uniswap is in a strong position to turn on protocol fees and prove that the protocol can generate significant revenues,” the developer firm said in early May.
“We need to reaffirm that liquidity providers are protocol users and do not need full rebates. The LPs making the most money off Uniswap are not retail traders. They are professional market makers, just like the ones seen on traditional exchanges,” the firm added at the time.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices struggle after mixed US NFP data
BTH and ETH prices experienced a temporary pullback as crypto market participants reacted to the news of the US NFP data release for May. Similar to the situation in April, the number of Nonfarm Payrolls added far exceeded the market’s expectations.
Solana: A break above $26.30 would spell doom for bears
SOL price has been trading with a bullish bias after an explosive breakout on December 30. However, because of volatility and the gloom in the broader crypto market, SOL has been unable to break above a key hurdle at $26.30, causing the price to trade sideways.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the SEC. The cryptocurrency has amassed a huge base of supporters, which might potentially expand.
Lido Finance, Rocket Pool tokens rally as traders stake $180 million in Ethereum within 48 hours
Ethereum staked in the deposit contract is on the rise in June, supporting a rally in liquid staking tokens. User activity on liquid staking platforms climbed alongside price rallies in their governance/ protocol tokens.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.