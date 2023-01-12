- Uniswap price gets unleashed as traders reprice US Fed futures from a 50 to 25 basis point hike in February.
- UNI sees bulls set to break above the monthly R1 resistance level.
- Expect to see one remaining hurdle in the way before UNI can rally 25%
Uniswap (UNI) price strengthened on Thursday after the US inflation numbers came out. Although the data were in line with estimates, markets were not disappointed as overall inflation is still cooling. On the back of that, the Greenback weakened, equities jumped and cryptocurrencies rallied.
Uniswap getting unleashed as pivotal Fed level nears
Uniswap price currently sees bulls banging against the monthly R1 resistance level near $6.20. Once broken through there, only one element stands in the way of UNI pairing back all the incurred losses of the fall of 2022. Traders even repriced the US Fed futures from 50 basis points to 25 basis points for the next US Federal Reserve meeting in February.
UNI thus could be seen trading higher in coming months as this repricing from US Fed projections means that more money could be freed up to put into cryptocurrencies and other risk assets. Expect choppy price action, and once the dust settles over the inflation print UNI should break above the 200-day Simple Moving Average near$6.40. That would pave the road to rally up to $7.80 and book a 25% profit within two months.
UNI/USD daily chart
The big risk is that a lot could still happen along the way between now and the first US Federal Reserve meeting of February to get confirmation about this possible slowdown in rate hikes. Any comment or data point that points to a pickup in inflation would slam back the prospects of a 50 basis point hike on the table. Expect UNI to drop back to $5.60 in search of support at the 55-day SMA and the monthly pivot.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US CPI in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US inflation numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week. Both core and overall inflation numbers aligned with expectations as several key components continue to moderate.
Will US CPI release whipsaw Bitcoin price to $16,500?
Bitcoin (BTC) price climbed hit a two-month high, crossing $18,000 on January 10, ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. Industry experts anticipate the CPI for December to show annual inflation at 6.5 to 6.6%, a decrease from November’s reading of 7.1%.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount shrinks first time in a year as DCG and Gemini saga unravels
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares could succumb to selling pressure from venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG) unloading its GBTC shares.
Chinese PPI spurs hope for lower US CPI as Shiba Inu price to break above $0.00001000
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action tanked 1.5% in late trading on Wednesday after markets got shaken by several comments from both ECB and Fed members.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.