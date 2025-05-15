Ukraine is considering partnering with Binance to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve

Ukraine is considering creating a national strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Ukraine is considering creating a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. This initiative will be developed in cooperation with Binance, a leading global crypto exchange. Government officials confirm that a related bill is being drafted and will be submitted soon.

Ukraine is exploring the possibility of establishing a national Bitcoin reserve

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian-based media outlet reported that Ukraine is working on legislation establishing a national strategic Bitcoin reserve.

This initiative will be developed in cooperation with Binance, a leading global crypto exchange. Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament and First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, confirmed that a draft law is being prepared.

The report says he plans to submit the bill soon, though the text is still being finalized.

Earlier this year, Zhelezniak had already hinted at legislative efforts to enable the creation of crypto reserves but shared no specific details at the time.

Kirill Khomyakov, Head of Binance in CEE, Central Asia, and Africa, confirmed support for the initiative. He noted it would require significant legal changes and could lead to clearer crypto regulations in Ukraine.

In April 2025, a key parliamentary committee approved the draft law on virtual assets. However, it was later withdrawn from consideration, reportedly at the request of the President’s Office. The National Securities and Stock Market Commission denied responsibility for the withdrawal but submitted 80+ amendments to the bill.

If Ukraine approves and implements a national Bitcoin reserve, it would be a bullish outlook for Bitcoin, as it would boost investor confidence, improve regulations, boost its legitimacy, and drive long-term adoption.