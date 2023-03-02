The banks join a growing list of financial institutions in the country tightening restrictions on digital assets.
United Kingdom babanks HSBC Holdings and Nationwide Building Society are banning cryptocurrency purchases via credit cards for retail customers. They join a growing list of banks in the country to tighten restrictions on digital assets.
A Bloomberg report on March 2 claims the step back is a response to warnings by UK regulators and scandals surrounding the crypto industry. Nationwide is reportedly applying daily limits of £5,000 ($5,965) on debit-card purchases of crypto assets, while credit cards will no longer be available for crypto transactions.
Customers of HSBC were barred from making crypto purchases with their credit cards last month. “This is because of the possible risk to customers,” HSBC wrote in an email seen by Bloomberg. In both cases, the banks pointed to warnings issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), about the risks related to crypto assets.
Other banks in the UK with restrictions on crypto services are Santander, Natwest Group, and Lloyds Banking Group. Most of the restrictions target the crypto exchange Binance. HSBC banned credit card payments to Binance in August 2021, citing concerns about the exchange's regulatory status in the country.
Authorities in the UK are cracking down on crypto companies. The FCA proposed in February a set of rules that could subject executives of crypto firms to two years in prison if they don't meet certain conditions related to promotion. “Cryptoasset businesses marketing to UK consumers, including firms based overseas, must get ready for this regime,” said the watchdog in a statement.
The financial authority stated that all crypto exchange providers — including crypto ATM operators — must be registered and comply with money laundering regulations.
A highly anticipated consultation paper for the UK's upcoming crypto regulation was recently released. The proposals aim to establish the U.K.'s financial services sector at the forefront of crypto and avoid strict control measures that have gained traction worldwide. The document covers a wide range of topics, including algorithmic stablecoins, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and initial coin offerings (ICOs).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Ethereum could resist selling pressure even after ETH token unlock in Shanghai upgrade
While Ethereum’s token unlock with the Shanghai upgrade is being perceived as a bearish event, new insights that have emerged reveal this may not be the case. Since Ethereum being staked in pools like Lido is at unrealized losses, it is likely that despite token unlock ETH holders may resist the sale of their holdings.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet, in a tweet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally in green cryptocurrencies Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Algorand (ALGO).
Polkadot: Losses could be contained at 10% this week, though bigger issues lay ahead
Polkadot (DOT) price action is giving a firm warning to traders and investors who are in it for the longer term. Defining longer-term means at least a few weeks to a few months instead of intraday trading. The famous Golden Cross was almost set to materialize and trigger a bullish wave of demand, ramping up price action, butut that might not happen after this week.
Uniswap: UNI bulls hold trenches to defend rally, but is 17% gain inevitable?
Uniswap (UNI) is showing signs of fatigue over a longer and broader term. Overall, cryptocurrencies are taking a step back, and unfortunately alt-currencies are even outpacing cryptocurrencies in that same decline. The decline comes at a very bad moment as price action resides at a crucial point that could confirm the future of the rally for 2023.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.