UK bank Standard Chartered completed it first supply chain finance with blockchain

The financial firm announced that the institution managed to successfully complete their first run of a joint deep-tier supply chain financing transaction. The projection is as part of a partnership with China-based supply chain financing service provider Linklogis.

Back in February of this year, a memorandum of understanding signed by Standard Chartered and Linklogis. The companies agreed to collaborate on expanding the bank’s supply chain visibility, in addition to supporting sustainable growth of China’s economy and innovation.