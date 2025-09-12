- The Altcoin Season Index has risen to 78, indicating a potential rally for Bitcoin's alternative tokens.
- Solana edges closer to $250, supported by positive market sentiment and institutional interest.
- Chainlink eyes a short-term breakout toward $30.00 amid optimism for ETF approval in the fourth quarter.
The cryptocurrency market is ending the week largely in the green, backed by Bitcoin (BTC) surging above $116,000 and correcting slightly toward the $115,000 level on Friday. Altcoins, led by Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH), continue to sustain the bullish outlook, hinting at the much-anticipated altcoin season.
As the crypto market generally edges higher, investors are looking to position themselves amid a wide selection of tokens with the potential to rally.
What is an altcoin season?
The cryptocurrency bull cycle is often categorized into two: The Bitcoin bull cycle and an altcoin season. A Bitcoin bull cycle refers to a period characterized by a sustained rally in the price of BTC, backed by increased investor interest, confidence and high trading volume.
During this period, Bitcoin experiences a significant increase in value, while altcoins generally lag. Bitcoin bull cycles often set the tone for a broader rally in the cryptocurrency market.
As for the altcoin season, this is a period when alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) experience significant price surges, outperforming Bitcoin in terms of market gains. Investors tend to shift their focus from Bitcoin during this period, eyeing higher returns as prices, capitalisations and trading volume increase.
According to CoinGlass, the altcoin season begins when the Altcoin Season Index hits 75. According to the chart below, the index is currently at 78, suggesting that the altcoin season has commenced.
Several 'Made in USA' tokens, including Solana and Chainlink (LINK), are worth watching for potential entry opportunities as the altcoin season commences.
Altcoin Season Index | Source: CoinGlass
Solana nurtures bullish outlook as bulls set eyes on $250
Solana has since increased by 53% from early August to exchange hands at $239 at the time of writing on Friday. The token maintains a robust technical structure, positioned significantly above key moving averages, including the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $195, the 100-day EMA at $182 and the 200-day EMA at $274.
A buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, sustained since Wednesday on the daily chart, implies bullish momentum is building. The subsequent uptrend in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 69 indicates steady buying pressure, with more traders seeking to increase their exposure.
SOL/USDT daily chart
Interest in Solana goes beyond retail traders, with institutions such as Forward Industries raising funds toward SOL-focused treasuries. If demand for Solana steadies in the coming days and weeks, a breakout toward its record high of $296 could be in the offing.
Chainlink offers bullish signals
Chainlink bulls are largely in control, supported by multiple bullish signals, including the MACD indicator's buy signal, which is on the cusp of confirmation on the daily chart.
A slightly upward slope of the RSI at 58 reinforces the bullish grip as buying pressure increases. Higher RSI readings toward overbought territory suggest that bullish momentum is building, increasing the chances of a sustainable uptrend.
Key levels for traders include the seller congestion at $27.83, which was tested on August 22, and the supply area at around $30.93, previously tested in mid-December.
LINK/USDT daily chart
Chainlink's position above the upward-facing 50-day EMA at $21.86, the 100-day EMA at $19.74 and the 200-day EMA at $18.08 underpins the strong investor conviction in the current uptrend. These same moving average levels could serve as tentative support if profit-taking causes instability and an extended pullback in the LINK price.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network rebounds after consolidation, eyes channel breakout
Pi Network (PI) appreciates over 3% at press time on Friday, marking the end of a week-long consolidation phase and teasing a potential channel breakout that would add to the possibility of further gains ahead.
Sui Price Forecast: SUI eyes 22% rally as DeFi TVL hits $2 billion
Sui (SUI) holds above the $3.62 level at the time of writing on Wednesday after surging above $3.70 earlier in the day amid rising risk-on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds $115,000 amid steady accumulation, Ethereum and XRP hold gains
Bitcoin rises above $116,000, supported by demand from whales holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, but then retreats slightly. Ethereum extends its recovery above $4,500 amid steady ETF inflows.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin (BTC) steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.