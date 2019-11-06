Twitter reacts to Ripple expanding reach in South America

The company is seeking to grow its customer base across South America markets.

Recent surveys show more people are opening cryptocurrency trading accounts.

San Francisco-based fintech company Ripple recently announced the launch of a new office in Brazil to support their growing customer base across South America markets. With this step, Ripple came closer to their local customer base allowing instant payments internationally to banks, payment providers and corporates using blockchain.

The company had already established its foundation by collaborating with BeeTech Global, Santander Brasil and Banco Rendimento to use its flagship product RippleNet which connects over 200 banks and payment providers for cross-border remittances. Former CEO of the Brazilian subsidiary of The Warranty Group Antonio Sacco has been chosen the country manager for Brazil. Sacco has extensive experience in transaction banking, product management, and regional strategy roles.

Brazil was the cryptocurrency ringleader both on the regulatory side and on the development side. Presently, the country’s financial watchdog, the CVM, bans regulated investment funds from trading in the digital assets. However, reports suggest that more people are opening cryptocurrency trading accounts than traditional brokerage accounts. Also last year, the parent company of Brazil’s largest independent broker, Grupo XP, declared that it is setting up a cryptocurrency exchange.

Ripple is cultivating several blockchain-based solutions that will facilitate cross-border money transactions between banks in a faster and cheaper way than the current systems allow. Ripple operates on a ‎decentralized payment settlement solution for banks and financial institutions that is fast and ‎scalable.‎

