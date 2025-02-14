Trump's US reciprocal tariffs pause fails to improve Bitcoin and crypto market outlook

- President Donald Trump signed a memo ordering his administration to draw up a plan for reciprocal tariffs, pausing its proposed start this week.
- Bitcoin and top cryptos halted their declines following the news, indicating rising correlation between the crypto market and macroeconomics factors.
- With the tariffs likely beginning in Q2, market participants may be unwilling to deploy capital into the crypto market freely.
Bitcoin (BTC) and top cryptos halted their declines following a pause in President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff plans, which were originally scheduled to go live on Thursday. The tariffs will begin in April and could negatively impact investor sentiment going into Q2.
Bitcoin and crypto market sees brief recovery as Trump pauses US reciprocal tariffs
President Donald Trump signed a memo on Thursday, calling on his administration to devise "the equivalent of a reciprocal tariff with respect to each foreign trading partner."
The order tasks Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and other economic officials in the administration to carve out plans for reciprocal tariffs on countries imposing taxes on US imports.
"On trade, I have decided for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
The levies were previously alleged to kick off this week, following President Trump's first mention of the reciprocal tariffs last week.
Following the latest signing at the Oval Office, Howard Lutnick told reporters the tariffs will likely start in April.
Bitcoin and the crypto market breathed a sigh of relief following the pause in Trump's reciprocal tariff plans.
Bitcoin earlier saw a decline during the Asian session, diving to $95,000 from over $98,000 as the market anticipated the tariffs to kick off on Thursday. However, with the pause, Bitcoin halted its decline, reclaiming the $96,000 level.
Nevertheless, with the tariffs likely to begin in Q2, investors may be unwilling to deploy capital into the crypto market freely.
This is evident in Bitcoin ETFs' flows, which have been negative every day since the beginning of the week. The products have recorded a cumulative four-day net outflow of nearly $680 million, per Farside data. This underscores Bitcoin and the crypto market's rising correlation with macroeconomic factors.
The crypto market has largely suffered from bearish macroeconomic factors in the past few weeks, with the major highlight coming between February 2 - 3, when a quick crash wiped over $2 billion from the crypto derivatives market.
With macroeconomic conditions still signaling uncertainty, Bitcoin and the crypto market will likely continue consolidating in the next few weeks, unless a major catalyst alters investors' sentiment.
