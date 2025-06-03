- Donald Trump Jr. stated in an X post that the Trump Organization is not involved in the trending Trump wallet launch.
- Trump Jr. clarified that World Liberty Financial is working on a wallet, but it has not yet been launched.
- The disclaimer comes in response to a post from Magic Eden announcing the upcoming launch of an official Trump wallet.
Donald Trump Jr. dismissed claims of the Trump organization's involvement in launching a Trump wallet broadcasted by Magic Eden on Tuesday. He stated that World Liberty Financial is working on a wallet that hasn't been launched yet.
Trump Organization denies involvement in Magic Eden's viral Trump Wallet launch
Donald Trump Jr. clarified that the Trump Organization has no connection to rumors of a recently launched official crypto wallet for President Trump.
In an X post on Tuesday, Trump Jr. stated that he has "zero knowledge" about the new wallet, which made headlines a few hours after its release. Eric Trump, who partly manages the Trump Organization, also stated that he knows "nothing about this project."
The disclaimer served as a response to a post from Magic Eden a few hours before, which called for users to join a waitlist for the Trump wallet rollout. The website added a section saying, "Magic Eden partnered with GetTrumpMemes.com to create the first and only $TRUMP Wallet." It also claims to offer up to $1 million in TRUMP token rewards.
The Trump Organization's denial has raised questions about the authenticity of the project despite Magic Eden's reputation in the cryptocurrency industry. However, Donald Trump Jr. added that the Trump Organization, through World Liberty Financial, is developing a wallet, but it has not yet been launched.
Following the development, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list and trade the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF. This comes after the Trump Media Technology Group completed a private offering worth $2.4 billion last week to create its Bitcoin treasury.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has faced several allegations regarding his ties to the cryptocurrency industry in recent months. Politicians have constantly echoed concerns about Trump-related companies, including World Liberty Financial.
House Democrats previously sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, seeking to gain reports on suspicious activities on WLFI. They also stated that Trump's involvement with cryptocurrency could lead to regulatory manipulation of frameworks for the industry.
