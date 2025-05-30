Trump Media and Technology Group announced that it has raised $2.44 billion in proceeds from its private offering to establish its Bitcoin treasury.

This comes barely a week after Trump Media announced it would offer up to $2.5 billion in common shares and convertible notes to establish a Bitcoin treasury.

Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital will serve as the official custodian of the company's Bitcoin treasury.

Nasdaq-listed Trump Media and Technology Group announced on Friday that it raised $2.44 billion by issuing part of its common stock (DJT) and senior convertible notes to purchase Bitcoin (BTC).

Trump Media closes $2.44 billion offering to purchase Bitcoin

Donald Trump-backed Trump Media and Technology Group has raised $2.44 billion to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, according to a press release on Friday.

The company stated it closed a private offering with approximately 50 institutional investors. The offering consisted of the sale of 55.8 million shares of its common stock at $25.72 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $1.44 billion.

It also issued $1 billion in 0.0% convertible senior secured notes due 2028 at a conversion price of $34.72 per share. This brought total proceeds to approximately $2.44 billion. Trump Media plans to use $2.3 billion from the proceeds to create its Bitcoin treasury.

The funding comes just days after Trump Media announced it plans to generate up to $2.5 billion to buy Bitcoin. The company claims that its Bitcoin purchase would place it among the top public companies holding BTC.

It also stated that it will include Bitcoin on its balance sheet, alongside existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $759 million as of the end of Q1‘25.

"Trump Media is focused on acquiring great assets, and this deal will give us the financial freedom to implement the rest of our strategies," said TMTG Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes in the press release.

Trump Media has tapped Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital to serve as custodians for its Bitcoin treasury.

Crypto.com's native token, CRONOS, is up 6% over the past 24 hours, extending its weekly gains above 5%.

The company announced a partnership with Crypto.com in March to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through Crypto.com's broker-dealer, Foris Capital, via its Truth.Fi arm.