TRUMP meme coin rallies following announcement of President Trump's upcoming dinner with top 220 holders

Official TRUMP (TRUMP) rallied 50% on Wednesday after the team behind the meme coin announced plans for its top 220 token holders to have a dinner with President Donald Trump in May. The announcement also included an extension of the token's initial unlock plan by an additional 90 days.

TRUMP token surges following plans for dinner with token holders

The team behind the TRUMP meme coin announced an exclusive dinner with its top 220 token holders and President Trump on its website. The dinner will take place on May 22 at the Trump National Club in Washington, DC.

"220 Special $TRUMP Meme Coin Holders will be invited to an unforgettable Gala DINNER with the President on May 22, 2025," the announcement states on the TRUMP MEME website.

The website also states that the top 25 token holders will have a private VIP reception with the President and a tour of the White House. The criteria for picking eligible candidates will be holding TRUMP tokens from Wednesday to May 12, after which the top holders will be selected.

The team also announced it would extend initial plans for its token unlock and the three-month daily unlock schedule by an additional 90 days.

TRUMP skyrocketed over 50% following the announcement, signaling investors have begun vying for a spot at the dinner. TRUMP rose from $9.19 before the announcement to $13.53 at publication time, erasing losses seen in the past month.