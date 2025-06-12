TRUMP meme coin declines as World Liberty Financial releases updates for USD1

- TRUMP meme coin remains near the critical $10.00 support level as recovery remains elusive.
- The Trump family project, World Liberty Financial, releases key updates for USD1, including bridge and swap features.
- The massive decline in the derivatives market Open Interest, along with low trading volumes, signals waning investor interest.
Trump Official's (TRUMP) bulls are losing grip as the meme coin approaches support at $10.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The token's recovery has remained largely subdued over the last few weeks, reflecting declining sentiment, falling derivatives market Open Interest (OI) and trading volumes.
World Liberty Financial debuts key updates for USD1 stablecoin
United States (US) President Donald Trump's family's World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has released several updates, highlighted on the official website, adding bridge and swap modules for the USD1 stablecoin.
Other updates include separate lending and WLFI application modules. However, apart from the bridge module, which is currently active, the rest of the updates, as shown on the website, are still in development and pending official launch.
USD1 is a stablecoin that is redeemable 1:1 with the US Dollar (USD). The token is fully backed by the fiat currency (USD) and US government treasuries. It boasts multi-chain support for ease of adoption, interoperability and integration.
Meanwhile, interest in the TRUMP meme coin has been waning, underpinned by a massive drop in the trading volume by nearly 14% to $678 million over the past 24 hours. The derivatives market's open interest is in sharp decline, down to $383 million, marking a 12.4% drop in the same period.
OI refers to the number of outstanding futures and options contracts that have yet to be settled or closed. The persistent decline in OI, alongside the trading volume, suggests a lack of interest in the TRUMP token, which negatively impacts market participation and hinders potential price increases.
Official Trump OI | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: Can TRUMP meme coin stage a rebound?
The Official Trump meme coin's price hovers broadly sideways within a range with support around $10.00 and resistance at approximately $16.00. Over the past few weeks, the token has maintained a bearish bias, with its upside limited by potential profit-taking and a lack of conviction among traders.
The downward-sloping Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, currently holding at 40, suggests that bears have the upper hand. Should the RSI continue to move below the descending trendline toward the oversold region, the path of least resistance will remain downward, increasing the probability of TRUMP sliding below $10.00.
TRUMP/USDT daily chart
Still, with the support at $10.00 intact, a recovery could ensue depending on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. The liquidity-rich region could encourage traders to buy the dip, potentially intensifying the tailwind on the meme coin. Key areas of interest on the upside include the seller congestion at $13.00 and the range limit at $16.00, representing a 55% move from the current price level.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tether acquires 32% stake in Canadian-listed Gold mining company Elemental
Tether Group, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT through its affiliate Tether Investments, has completed the acquisition of a 32% stake in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (Elemental).
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline amid softer volumes and profit-taking
Bitcoin extends losses below $108,000 amid subdued trading volume, a decline in funding rates, and a drop in open interest. Ethereum’s uptrend fails to gain strength and falters, nearing support at $2,700 despite surging spot ETF inflows.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Correction looms amid whale sell-off and falling supply in profit
Shiba Inu's supply in profit drops significantly as whales offload SHIB amid low performance. Optimism wanes in Shiba Inu derivatives as Open Interest and the Long/Short ratio decline.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges below $108,000 as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
Bitcoin price continues its pullback, trading below $108,000 on Thursday, following the previous day's decline. Risk-off sentiment rises as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, with reports suggesting that Israel is readying an imminent attack on Iran.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.