Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD follows the market with another 7% breakout above $0.03

- TRON has established a new 2020-high at $0.03 and it’s now facing a resistance level from July 2019.
- The next resistance level is the two-year high is located at $0.04.
Tron is currently trading at $$0.0306 with a lot of bullish momentum behind it. Bears are struggling to find anything after an entire week of gains for Tron. The increase in trading volume has been significant but many indicators are now heavily overextended.
TRX/USD daily chart
The daily RSI is clearly overextended but FOMO is far stronger. The next clear resistance level is right here at $0.0306, established in July 2019. Besides that, Tron is not really facing a lot of opposition until $0.04.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart is healthier although the RSI is also in the overbought zone. Bulls have been defending the 12-EMA throughout the rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple sets out his plan to reach the moon
At the same time that the crypto market seems to be in the middle of a slowdown, the news related to the crypto industry continues to add up to positive news.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays directionless near $0.30
After rising to its highest level since February at $0.3262 earlier in the month, Ripple (XRP/USD) staged a correction and seems to have found support near $0.27. Following that drop, Ripple has gone into a ...
ETH/USD stretches lower toward $420, still up more than 8% weekly
After reaching its highest level in more than two years near $445 on Friday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) has gone into a consolidation phase over the weekend. The pair lost 1.4% on Saturday and was last seen losing 2.3% on ...
Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion
With over ten billion ADA being staked and more than 920 active staking pools, Cardano appears to have reached a new milestone. After the recent Shelley upgrade, users have been able to stake their ADA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.