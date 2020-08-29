Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD challenges 200-HMA after falling wedge breakout

- TRX/USD extends Friday’s advance amid quiet trading.
- A falling wedge breakout spotted on the hourly chart.
- 200-HMA offers immediate resistance after the sharp pullback.
Tron (TRX/USD) is breaking higher from its three-day range trade on Saturday, building on Friday’s rebound amid a falling wedge breakout charted on the hourly sticks earlier on in the day.
The bullish momentum in the No. 15 coin gathered steam after the falling trendline resistance at 0.0241, validating the bullish formation.
Adding credence to the upside break, the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) pierced above the 50 and 100-HMAs in the overnight trades.
The price is now seen challenging the downward-sloping 200-HMA at 0.0244 to accelerate the advance towards the psychological barrier at 0.0250.
Tuesday’s high at 0.0253 will be next on the buyers’ radar. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays bullish, pointing towards the overbought territory at 61.85 levels.
On a failure to scale above the 200-HMA hurdle, the coin could reverse towards the 0.0240 demand area. The falling trendline (pattern) resistance now turned support and bullish 21-HMA meet at the level.
The next cushion is aligned at 0.0236, the convergence of the 50 and 100-HMAs.
TRX/USD: Hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
