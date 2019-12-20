TRON recovers on a steady flow of positive news

- Justin Sun bombards the market with hot news.
- TRX/USD has been recovering following the recent announcement.
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0132, having recovered from the intraday low of $0.0129. The 12th largest coin has gained 2.5% since this time on Thursday amid improving sentiments on the cryptocurrency markets.
TRON project has enjoyed a steady flow of positive news recently. First, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex announced TRX staking support. Also, the founder of the project, Justin Sun, said that he would donate $1 million to Greta Thunberg to support her environmental push. While this development has no direct correlation with the cryptocurrency market, it is always good to get some large-scale publicity.
In a most recent development, Joshuwa Roomsburg, the CEO at ChainLeak and Jaxon Marketing Group confirmed that Samsung blockchain wallet now supports TRX. He sent 1 TRX to the wallet as a test.
Just sent 1 TRX to test the wallet out... We're out here!!! That's pretty dope!
TRX/USD: technical picture
From the technical point of view, TRX recovery may be limited by $0.0135. This resistance area is created by a combination of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band on 4-hour chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0140 (SMA100 4-hour) and $0.0150(SMA200 4-hour.
Meanwhile, the initial support is created by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.0125. If it is broken, the recent low of $0.0121 will come into view.
TRX/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,100 (-0.6%). The coin has entered range-bound trading after wild gyrations in the first half of the week. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin is oscillation in a narrow 100-dollar range.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls wake in readiness for an action-packed weekend
Bitcoin Cash finally let go of the former strong support at $200. The breakdown plummeted below $190 (previous buy zone) and $180. Luckily the buyer congestion at $170 put an end to the declines and kick-started the ongoing bullish momentum.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sliding down on PlusToken liquidation concerns
Ethereum hit the recovery high at $134.50 and resumed the decline. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $127.40, off the intraday low of $125.95.
TRON recovers on a steady flow of positive news
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0132, having recovered from the intraday low of $0.0129. The 12th largest coin has gained 2.5% since this time on Thursday amid improving sentiments on the cryptocurrency markets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.