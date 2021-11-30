TRON price kick-starts 20% rally as TRX shatters vital trend line

TRON price breached through a declining trend line on November 29, signaling the start of a new uptrend.

A minor downswing to $0.09 is likely before TRX rallies to $0.109.

A daily close below the $0.082 to $0.087 demand zone will invalidate the bullish thesis.

TRON price experienced a two-week downswing that ended recently with an uptick in buying pressure. This move suggests that TRX has kick-started an uptrend and is likely to continue higher.

TRON price looks to set up higher highs

TRON price has corrected 30% over the past two weeks and set a swing low at $0.089. Connecting the swing highs between November 22 and November 29 using a trend line reveals a bear trend line and a declining resistance level. A potential increase in buying pressure reversed the trend and broke this hurdle, propelling TRX by 7.7% to where it currently trades - $0.096. Going forward, investors can expect TRON to head lower and retest the $0.092 support level before firmly launching.

The immediate resistance level at $0.10 is the first hurdle TRX will encounter after a 10% upswing. Clearing this barrier will allow TRON price to retest the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.109. This move will indicate a 20% upswing from the current position and is likely where the upswing will face a decisive moment.

If the buying pressure continues to increase, investors can expect TRON price to retest the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.11 or the following one at $0.12.

TRX/USDT 4-hour chart

TRON price needs to stay above the $0.92 support level, a failure to do so will indicate a lack of buying pressure and push TRX down to the daily demand zone, ranging from $0.082 to $0.087.

As long as TRX stays above this area of support, buyers can make a comeback. However, a daily close below $0.082 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.