Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD holds above 50 SMA as Justin Sun takes fight to Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin

- Tron price must hold above the 50-day SMA and the ascending trendline to avert possible losses to $0.0120.
- Tron founder Justin Sun and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin involved in word fight regarding Steem and DAO.
Tron price has lost over 2% in the last 24 hours amid growing bearish sentiments in the cryptocurrency universe. The entire market continues to follow the price action of their granddaddy, Bitcoin (BTC). BTC/USD failed to break the $10,000 level and is now seeking relief from losses marginally above $9,000. TRX/USD has not been spared by the selling pressure as it struggles to hold above the 50-day SMA.
Technically, TRX/USD is poised for more losses especially if the ongoing selling activity breaks the 50-day support as well as the ascending channel support. The RSI reveals that sellers have the upper hand at the moment. Also emphasizing the downtrend is the MACD which currently features a bearish divergence.
Intriguingly the MACD is holding the ground above the mean line to show that bulls still have the strength to stop the declines, preferably at the 50-day SMA. On the upside, movement is capped under the 200-day SMA as well as the seller congestion zone at $0.0160.
TRX/USD daily chart
Justin Sun and the Steem drama
The founder of Tron, Justin Sun is still dealing with the aftermath of the DAO hacking incident. He recently reckoned that “I will personally 100% sponsor anyone who was harmed by the DAO incident.” However, Sun is taking the fight to Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin to have him pay damages to the network. The bitter exchange of words between the two founders took place just a day before Steem (STEEM) underwent a hard fork. According to Steempeak, a site based on Steem:
"WARNING: Steem witnesses are going to execute a hard fork within 24 hours which will remove approximately 23.6M STEEM from 65 accounts. The funds will be transferred to an account named "community321, (the ownership of which has not been revealed)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Buyers make sure that price stays above $9,000
BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,060 to $9,091.25 in the early hour of Friday. This follows a hectic Thursday where Bitcoin crashed from $9,520 to $9,060, going below the SMA 20 curve, in the process.
Bulls fightback after XRP/USD drops below the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD went up from $0.1941 to $0.1947 in the early hours of Friday. This follows a bearish Thursday wherein the price dropped from $0.2015 and went below the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 50.
ETH/USD breakdown eyes $190, ETH 2.0 staking the ultimate store of value
Ethereum price is slightly in the green following attempts to correct from the dip to Friday’s low at $196.22. The prevailing trend is strongly bullish and the expanding RSI means that rapid price actions are still possible ...
TRX/USD holds above 50 SMA as Justin Sun takes fight to Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin
Tron price has lost over 2% in the last 24 hours amid growing bearish sentiments in the cryptocurrency universe. The entire market continues to follow the price action of their granddaddy,
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.