- Tron bullish momentum hit a wall short of $0.02, marking the end of the weekend rally.
- TRX/USD is likely to continue losing ground in the near term as seen with the retreating RSI.
Tron has been on an upward roll in tandem with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The weekend session proved to be a success to investors across the multiple cryptocurrencies and especially for major digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
TRX/USD is currently trading at $0.0184 after its bullish momentum hit a wall at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last drop from $0.0268 to a swing low at $0.0073. Besides, the Fibo resistance, Tron is also facing another key hurdle at the rising wedge pattern. If a breakout above this zone keeps delaying, there is a chance that TRX/USD will give in to the increased selling pressure and plunge massively.
For now, technical signals are mainly negative with the MACD diving from the overbought. The formation of a rising wedge pattern means that losses will be of a larger margin especially if the confluence support formed by the 50% Fibo and the 50-day SMA is broken. In the meantime, buyers must take advantage of the MACD’s position above the midline to establish credible support above $0.0180.
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD blasts past coveted $10,000 as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price actions over the weekend have been impressive as reported by FXStreet. For the first time since June, the price pierced the $10,000 mark to record new July highs at $10,196. The last seven days of trading have ...
ETH/USD eyes $400 following break past $300 barrier
Ethereum is currently leading the altcoin rally. However, as expected, Ether’s is still heavily correlated with Bitcoin price. The break above $280 last week saw bulls hiding in the sidelines join the market in anticipation of ...
XRP/USD leaves $0.22 behind, targets weekly SMA50
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2244 and the upside momentum is gaining traction. The coin has reached the highest level since the beginning of May after a sustainable move above 200-day SMA located on ...
ADA/USD defies gravity with over 17% price increase
Cardano (ADA) catapulted to $0.1550 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.1537 by press time. The coin has gained over 17% in the recent 24 hours and over 23% on a week-on-week basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.