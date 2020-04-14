- TRX/USD technical picture suggests that sideways trading above $0.0120 will take center stage.
- Tron price correlation with Bitcoin price could see it rally to levels above $0.0250 post-May halving.
Tron price has made substantial progress from the dive in March where it hit lows of $0.0070. At the moment TRX/USD is doddering at $0.0126. It has embraced support above $0.0120 and gearing up for a consolidative movement at the Bollinger Band daily middle curve. On the upside, the 50-day SMA is standing in the way of recovery ahead of the critical resistance at $0.0140.
On the other hand, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is trading at $6,866. It is slightly in the green with intraday gains of 0.08%. Bitcoin has in recent days retreated from levels above $7,500. The retreat comes just weeks before the halving, which is scheduled to take place in May.
Despite Bitcoin lagging its historical pre-halving rally, some experts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe that a post-halving rally is still on the table. Tron like other altcoins is still correlated to Bitcoin. Therefore, if Bitcoin rallies towards $10,000 we can also expect significant bullish action with TRX/USD, with a target of $0.025.
From a technical perspective, the daily RSI clearly shows that ongoing sideways trading will take center stage. TRX/USD spike above $0.0140 will depend on the ability of the BB daily middle curve support to hold, blocking all selling activities that threaten to retest support at $0.0100. The ongoing consolidation coupled with correlation to Bitcoin price will eventually point XRP in a trajectory towards $0.025.
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD continues price consolidation below $7,000
BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $7,000 level as the bears managed to drop the price from $6,906.90 to $6,874. The bears need to break below the $6,694.15 support level to continue the downward momentum.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.18
Ripple appears to be settling above $0.18 following the recent rejection from highs around $0.2080. Recovery has been steady but slow after the colossal loss experienced in March amid the Coronavirus ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD continues price consolidation below $160
Following a bearish Monday, the bulls have started staging a comeback in the early hours of Tuesday, taking the price up from $156.80 to $157.80. The price continues to consolidate in a flag formation ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC tests 40.00 as the selling volume picks up
Litecoin has been looking bearish on Monday as the price tested and printed below 40.00. The price is just about to test a previous support zone which could now act as resistance at 41.20. The price is also trading under ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.