Triple Halving author says Ethereum will reach $150,000

- Dormant Ethereum, one of the key ingredients that sparks a bullrun, shows signs of moving.
- As total value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem gets closer to a new all-time high, Ethereum dominance increases.
- Nikhil Shamapant, independent Ethereum analyst and author of the "Ethereum Triple Halving paper," has a bullish outlook on the altcoin and sets a price target of $150,000.
The top two addresses with the highest Ethereum balances on Etherscan are the ETH2 staking contract with over 7 million ETH and wrapped Ether (WETH) with 6.7 million ETH. The surge in staked Ethereum is driving altcoin's dominance in the crypto market higher.
Ethereum dominance increases as the altcoin prepares for second leg of the price rally
Currently, Ethereum is trading at $3269, and its dominance is at 17.9%. A direct correlation has emerged between Ethereum's price and dominance. With the price increase, the altcoin's dominance has increased consistently over the last five months.
Alongside Ethereum, the volume of wrapped Ethereum used to pay for gas or transaction fees for contracts executed on the network has noted a steady rise. WETH now accounts for nearly 6.7 million Ether, supporting the increase in the second-largest cryptocurrency's market dominance.
One of the key indicators of a bull run, the movement of dormant Ethereum, was recorded earlier today by Santiment data. Ethereum's mean Dollar invested age curve represents the average age of the Ethereum moving on the blockchain network, and it has significantly flattened.
The movement of Ethereum that was held for a long time indicates the second leg of the altcoin's price rally.
Ethereum's mean Dollar invested age.
Independent Ethereum analyst and author of "Ethereum, The Triple Halving," Nikhil Shamapant, remains bullish on the altcoin. In a recent interview with Divya Narendra, CEO, and co-founder of SumZero, Nikhil Shamapant set a new price target for Ethereum at $150,000.
Shamapant explains how Ethereum staked in the ETH2 contract reduces the total number of Ether in circulation and drives the price higher through an enforced shortage.
One thing I've been really trying to pound the table on is that staked ETH it's like economically enforced hodling right. It's always going to be staked; there's going to be a circulating supply of staked ETH, separately there's going to be a circulating supply of unstaked ETH. There's no fear or cultural change that's going to cause these hodlers to suddenly sell.
According to FXStreet analysts, looking at the market capitalization and dominance of Ethereum, there have been four consecutive up weeks. Any close below $2900 would be a bearish development; on the upside, $3587 is the level to watch out for a bullish breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
Cardano's market cap has crossed $79 billion, nearly 20% of the second biggest crypto, ETH. ADA rallied over 85% in August in response to the upcoming Alonzo hard fork and smart contract upgrade announcements. Cardano's competitors Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) have surged by over 40% in the past two days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Adoption wades through roadblocks as BTC price targets $50,000
Bitcoin price is making a comeback after a recent pullback. This attempt will confirm if the resurgence of bulls is true by producing a higher high above the recent swing high and propel BTC higher.
MATIC price at a crossroads, here's where Polygon could go next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it consolidates.
Ethereum Classic price structure remains bullish if ETC can hold this support level
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum Classic price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETC could be heading next as it holds on critical support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.