Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
FXStreet

Trading veteran Peter Brandt says Bitcoin could be headed to $180,000 before a significant pullback

Cryptos
  • Peter Brandt has warned investors about buying Bitcoin currently as the risk can be quite high.
  • Brandt believes BTC price could reach $180,000 before any major pullbacks.

Peter Brandt is a veteran trader and believer in Bitcoin and has recently released his new Crypto Update report. Brandt warns investors of the potential risk of joining Bitcoin right now despite the optimistic price target of $180,000.

Bitcoin price might see $180,000 but joining now could be risky

According to Peter Brandt, Bitcoin price is following a parabolic advance. However, once that’s obvious, ‘it is way too late to be a buyer’. Brandt states that investors should already own some Bitcoin and that once he points out a parabolic trend, no one should buy based on the chart.

btc price

BTC/USD weekly chart

Brandt also pointed out a big symmetrical triangle that formed on the weekly chart since November 2017. Bitcoin price did break out of this pattern and it’s targeting $50,000 after re-testing the previous resistance trendline. Brandt also states that he will take some additional profits as well along the way.

Peter also points out the potential risks of trading an asset based on overbought conditions. In the past few BTC bull markets, the digital asset has been extremely overbought several times, but that didn’t stop it from hitting new all-time highs, something that seems to be happening right now.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

