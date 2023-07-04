Trading on centralized exchanges like Binance, Coinbase grows in Q2 despite regulatory crackdown

- Centralized exchanges have noted an increase in trading volume despite SEC suing Binance and Coinbase.
- Decentralized exchanges, on the other hand, have been losing investors' interest as the volume traded on their platforms has also declined by 11%.
- The total value locked on DeFi protocols also declined by 12% from a peak of $82 billion in April.
Binance, Coinbase and other centralized exchanges have observed a growth of 5.9% in Q2 in terms of the total volume traded, despite a crackdown by the SEC. On the other hand, Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap, etc., observed a double-digit decline during the same period. This highlights the skepticism investors still have about the DeFi market.
DEXes lose to CEXes
Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) over the past quarter have noted a significant decline in the overall volume traded as well as the total volume locked (TVL) across such protocols. TVL fell by over 25% in the span of three months, from $24 billion to $18 billion.
Decentralised exchanges TVL
Volume, on the other hand, across the DEXes observed a decrease of 11.4%. much of which most likely went to Centralised exchanges (CEXes), which noted an increase of 5.9% in Q2.
This comes despite the recent regulatory crackdown on Binance and Coinbase when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against the exchanges for violating Securities laws.
Binance, between April and June, held domination with over 73.6% of the overall volume traded, whereas Coinbase had a contribution of 9.4% in the same duration.
The crypto market in May also recorded some of the most bearish sentiments observed throughout Q2. For the majority of the month leading up to the first week of June, crypto investors were either in fear mode or had a neutral sentiment. There was not a lot of bullishness to benefit from.
Crypto Fear and Greed Index
This was despite the fact that CEXes were taking the regulatory heat and not Dapps. Despite this, the former gained over the latter, proving that the concept of decentralization has yet to take root.
Since these CEXes have a central authority to hold them accountable, investors tend to lean toward them even if they are being prosecuted for potential violations of law. This mistrust of DEXes is still a key factor determining investor behavior, maybe because the bad press generated by Decentralised exchanges exceeds that of the old centralized model.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Could BTC make it to $35,000?
Bitcoin price seems to be coming out of its consolidation and heading higher very slowly. As BTC retests the $31,000 market, investors ponder if a retest of the $35,000 hurdle is likely. But, the lack of a proper catalyst will likely weigh in on the ascent.
Analysts predict 10% rally in Cardano price as liquidity from Tether floods the market
Dan Gambardello, a crypto expert and analyst, told his 242,400 followers on Twitter that Cardano price is likely to witness a 10% rally. The expert set a $0.32 target for ADA price in the event of a rally in the altcoin.
Lido Finance stakes its Ether reserves from treasury despite Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin’s warning
Lido Finance staked all its Ether treasury holdings last week, data released Tuesday showed, in a sign the DeFi lending protocol plans to keep ETH over the long term.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Three signs that hint BCH could undo 210% gains
Bitcoin Cash price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure in the third week of June, which caused BCH holders’ gains to triple in less than 11 days. However, this ascent risks a steep correction that could undo most of the gains.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.