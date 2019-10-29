Topco Associates will test a traceability platform developed by logistics firm Envisible.

Earlier this month, Walmart also started using blockchain tech.

Topco Associates, the largest American retail food group purchasing organization, has recently announced that it will test Mastercard’s blockchain tech in its operations. Topco will test a traceability platform developed by logistics firm Envisible, a press release states. The Wholechain platform is based on Mastercard’s blockchain-based Provenance Solution. Topco will use the platform to trace the provenance of produce, meat, and seafood.

Many high-profile food industries have used blockchain technology in their operations. Earlier this month, Walmart started using blockchain tech to track shrimp supply chains from India. This is the first instance that the technology has been used to track shrimp from the country. Previously, Walmart China began using VeChain’s Thor blockchain to track food through its supply chain.

The retailer previously said that blockchain technology helps them to recall products more quickly in the event of a possible health issue. In August, Switzerland’s largest supermarket, Migros revealed that it would use TE-Food’s blockchain-based food traceability system for its products.

Alex Manders, the head of blockchain solutions at Information Services Group (ISG), has requested the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide clear guidance on blockchain apps to improve food safety, as reported by Cointelegraph. While at an FDA public meeting dubbed "A New Era of Smarter Food Safety," Manders stated that the regulatory body should introduce clear guidelines on how to safely use blockchain technology in food supply chains.



