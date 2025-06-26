Top Made in USA Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: MOVE, XCN, KAS eye further gains as momentum holds

- Movement posts double-digit gains after breaking a falling wedge pattern.
- Onyxcoin extends the weekly gains, aiming to surpass a multi-month resistance trendline.
- Kaspa maintains the streak of daily green candles this week as momentum points to a bullish shift.
"Some Made in the USA" cryptocurrencies have performed brilliantly in the last 24 hours, with Movement (MOVE) posting double-digit gains while Onyxcoin (XCN) approaches a breakout from a long-standing resistance trendline. Meanwhile, Kaspa (KAS) extends its gains as the bearish momentum wanes.
MOVE trend reversal gains traction
MOVE edges higher by 5% at press time on Thursday, extending the weekly gains to almost 60%. The uptrend crosses above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.1757 and the Supertrend indicator line, triggering the start of a new uptrend.
The recovery in Movement creates a new monthly high, at $0.2000 so far, and targets the $0.2540 resistance level, marked by the high of May 1.
Shifting to momentum indicators, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows the MACD and signal line rising towards the zero line. Furthermore, the green histogram bars rising from the zero line indicate a surge in upward momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is rising at 64, still below the overbought zone, which suggests bullish momentum could extend further.
MOVE/USDT daily price chart.
If the "Made in USA" token fails to uphold the momentum, a reversal could test the $0.1524 support, last tested on Wednesday.
Onyxcoin recovery faces opposition at a key resistance trendline
Onyxcoin is trading in the green with a 1.35% surge at the time of writing, printing its fourth consecutive bullish candle. As XCN surpasses the 50-day and 100-day EMAs near $0.01560, it challenges a multi-month resistance trendline formed by the highs on January 26, April 11, May 16 and June 25.
A clean push in daily close above Wednesday’s high at $0.01699 will mark the trendline breakout. Investors could view the breakout as an entry opportunity, targeting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.01943, which is drawn between the year-to-date high and low at $0.05000 and $0.00755.
The MACD indicator displays a surge in the MACD and signal lines, suggesting a rise in momentum as XCN recovers.
Adding credence to rising momentum, the RSI at 57 has crossed above the halfway line, approaching overbought conditions.
XCN/USDT daily price chart.
However, a potential rebound under the trendline could test the 200-day EMA at $0.01369.
Kaspa eyes further gains as bearish momentum declines
Kaspa heads higher by 1.30% at press time on Thursday, pushing the weekly growth to almost 22%. KAS etched a V-shaped reversal from a local support trendline joined by the daily close on May 31 and June 22.
Adding to this, the recovery surpassed an overhead trendline connected by swing highs on May 12, May 22 and June 11, marking a wedge pattern breakout. The breakout rally targets the June 16 high at $0.08298. A close above this level could target the highest closing in June at $0.09063.
The MACD indicator flashed a buy signal on Tuesday as the MACD line crossed above its signal line. Further up, the RSI is at 49, drawing closer to the midline, which suggests that the bearish momentum is waning.
KAS/USDT daily price chart.
However, a daily close below Tuesday’s opening of $0.07405 could test the weekly low at $0.060 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
