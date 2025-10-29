TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

  • Pi Network reclaims the $0.2500 level, with bulls aiming to surpass the 50-day EMA.
  • Aerodrome Finance approaches the $1 psychological level as Animoca Brands acquired and staked AERO for veAERO tokens.
  • The Official Trump token extends its uptrend above $7, aiming to break out of a falling channel.
Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pi Network (PI), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and Official Trump (TRUMP) extend their recovery run, outpacing the broader market in the last 24 hours. Pi Network aims to surpass its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while Aerodrome Finance and the Official Trump token are close to outgrowing their falling channel patterns. 

Technically, the altcoins are close to potential breakout rallies, which could further boost their gains.

Pi Network recovery gains traction

Pi Network edges higher by 5% at press time on Wednesday, extending the uptrend for the seventh consecutive day. The recovery run in the mobile mining cryptocurrency is fueled by the recent mainnet migration and the rumors of potential ISO20022 certification to compete with Ripple and other cross-border payment tokens. 

A decisive close above the 50-day EMA at $0.2619, which has previously provided multiple bearish reversal points, would confirm a renewed uptrend. If this happens, a breakout rally could test the $0.3220 level, marked by the August 1 low, followed by the 100-day EMA at $0.3384 and the $0.4000 round figure. 

The momentum indicators on the daily chart maintain a bullish bias, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 65, extending an upward trend that signals rising buying pressure. 

Corroborating with momentum indicators, the Supertrend indicator flashes a buy signal as PI renews its uptrend by crossing above its red line. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) diverges to the upside from its signal line, with green histograms rising above the zero line, indicating an increase in upward momentum. 

PI/USDT daily price chart.

On the downside, the key support levels for PI stand at the $0.2500 round figure, followed by the $0.1919 base marked by the October 11 low. 

Aerodrome Finance aims to extend the bull run above $1

Aerodrome Finance, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 Base, secured backing from Animoca Brands on Tuesday. Animoca acquired AERO without disclosing the amount, but staked out all of it for veAERO. 

https://x.com/animocabrands/status/1983173419916054734

At the time of writing, AERO is up by 1% on Wednesday in the Asian trading hours, extending the 8% gains from the previous day. The recovery run approaches the $1 psychological level and an overhead resistance trendline, which completes a falling channel pattern on the daily chart.

If AERO secures a close above the $1 mark, it would confirm the upside breakout of the falling channel pattern, potentially targeting the R1 Pivot Point at $1.2687.

The MACD and signal line rise towards the zero line after a crossover on Friday, indicating a surge in bullish momentum. Additionally, the RSI at 54 crosses above the midpoint line, reflecting further room for growth before reaching the overbought zone. 

AERO/USDT daily price chart.

If AERO flips to the downside from the $1 mark, the S1 and S2 Pivot Points at $0.8587 and $0.7043, respectively, could provide support.

Official Trump token eyes a bullish breakout rally

The Official Trump token price is up by nearly 3% at the time of writing on Wednesday, preparing its seventh consecutive positive candle on the daily chart. The official meme coin of US President Donald Trump inches closer to surpassing a local resistance trendline, formed by connecting the May 22 and September 13 peaks, to confirm a falling channel breakout rally. 

If the TRUMP token closes above the trendline at $7.70, the breakout rally could test the R1 Pivot Point at $8.973. 

The MACD indicator shows a steady rise in trend momentum, with upward-sloping average lines and successively higher green histogram bars. At the same time, the RSI at 61 keeps a stable uptrend, indicating steady buying pressure.  

TRUMP/USDT daily price chart.

If the TRUMP token reverses from the overhead trendline, it could test the S1 Pivot Point at $6.323. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, and Official Trump extend their recovery run, outpacing the broader market in the last 24 hours. 

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana exchange-traded funds could see strong demand upon launch, while other altcoin ETFs may face weaker inflows amid BlackRock's absence from the market, according to K33.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $3,800 as SharpLink plans to deploy $200 million into Linea

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $3,800 as SharpLink plans to deploy $200 million into Linea

Ethereum dropped below $4,100 on Tuesday, despite SharpLink's plan to deploy $200 million in ETH from its treasury into Linea via a partnership with EtherFi, EigenLayer, and Anchorage.

XRP breakout renews uptrend on steady risk-on sentiment

XRP breakout renews uptrend on steady risk-on sentiment

Ripple edges higher in tandem with crypto majors such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trading above $2.65 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border remittance token has steadied over the past week, encouraging investors to consider emerging opportunities following the infamous October 10 deleveraging event.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.