Top Crypto Gainers: OKB, Sei, Bitcoin Cash – Altcoins shine through amid market volatility

- OKB edges higher after an 8% rise on Thursday, hinting at a trend reversal rally as it reclaims $50.
- Sei ticks higher for the third consecutive day, breaking out of a falling channel pattern.
- Bitcoin Cash outperformed Bitcoin with an 8% jump on Thursday, breaking above a critical resistance level.
The top cryptocurrencies in the market remain quiet at crucial support levels, while some altcoins experience a bullish spark. Top performers over the last 24 hours include OKB (OKB), Sei (SEI), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) with over 8% recovery and key resistance breakouts.
OKB’s bullish reversal gains momentum
OKB trades in the green by over 3% at press time on Friday following the 8.92% rise the previous day. With two consecutive bullish engulfing candles, OKB reclaims the $50 psychological mark and surpasses the $53 peak, the highest monthly closing.
A decisive new higher monthly closing could further propagate OKB’s uptrend towards $56, last tested on May 10. Beyond this, the $58 level stands as a resistance, marked by the highest year-to-date closing price.
The uptick in Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator crosses above its signal line on the daily chart, triggering a bullish crossover. With a new green histogram bar rising from the zero line, the indicator signals a boost in bullish momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60 approaches the overbought boundary, signaling a surge in buying pressure.
OKB/USDT daily price chart.
If OKB fails to hold above $53, a reversal could retest the $50 psychological level, followed by the $46 low formed on Tuesday.
SEI outgrows a falling channel
SEI prints its third consecutive bullish candle as it nears the $0.20 mark. At the time of writing, SEI edges higher by over 2% at press time on Friday, crossing a resistance trendline formed by declining peaks on May 11, May 23, May 29 and June 11.
A parallel support trendline formed by declining swing lows on May 31, June 5 and June 17 formed a channel with the overhead resistance trendline. A positive closing price on Friday will mark a decisive breakout of the channel, which could prolong the uptrend to $0.2334, the May 23 peak.
The MACD indicator flashes a buy signal with a bullish crossover with its signal line. The RSI at 52 edges above the halfway level, flashing a boost in bullish momentum.
SEI/USDT daily price chart.
If SEI records a negative closing on Friday, it could extend the downtrend within the falling channel towards the weekly low at $0.1582.
Bitcoin Cash nears $500 breakout
Bitcoin Cash maintains its 8% gains from Thursday, trading at $496 at the time of press. BCH nears the $500 psychological level breakout after crossing the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $490, drawn from the 52-week high at $640 to the year-to-date low at $249.
A closing above $500 could prolong the BCH uptrend towards the $556, aligning with the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
The uptrend in the MACD indicator and its signal catalyzes a bullish growth of histogram bars from the zero line, suggesting a surge in buying pressure. The RSI at 70 signals strong bullish momentum, while overbought conditions risk surges that could result in an abrupt pullback.
BCH/USDT daily price chart.
A negative daily closing below the 61.8% Fibonacci level could extend Bitcoin Cash’s decline towards $444, aligned with the 50% Fibonacci level.
Ripple Price Prediction: How tokenized treasuries could accelerate XRP to $10 by end-2025
The adoption of cryptocurrency-related financial products, including tokenized treasuries, is on overdrive globally, with the focus now shifting to robust networks such as Ripple's XRP Ledger (XRPL).
Sei rallies as Wyoming selects protocol for WYST stablecoin pilot
Sei extends gains above $0.21, decoupling the token from the broader crypto market amid low sentiment and macroeconomic uncertainty. The Wyoming Stable Token Commission selects Sei Network as a candidate blockchain for the WYST, the first fiat-backed stablecoin issued by a US state.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP nudge higher as geopolitical tensions take a backseat
Bitcoin bulls step up, pushing the price above $106,000, as Trump said he would delay his decision about launching strikes on Iran for up to two weeks. Ethereum rebounds from the 200-day EMA support at $2,477 amid steady interest in the derivatives market.
Solana eyes trend reversal as bearish momentum bottoms out above $140
Solana experiences a minor uptick of under 1% at press time on Friday, with multiple long shadow candles forming above $140 as bearish momentum fades off. The optimism surrounding Solana is on the rise, as evidenced by the SOL Open Interest reaching a weekly high.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.
