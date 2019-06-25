Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Next bullish targets after BTC/USD leapfrogs $12,000 as Facebook's Libra makes waves – Confluence Detector

Cryptocurrencies seem to have ended their consolidation phase and enjoy another surge.

The incessant talk about Libra and the renewed interest in cryptos is pushing prices higher.

Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

A week has passed since Facebook announced its cryptocurrency project – but the social media behemoth just cannot stay out of the news – in the crypto-sphere and in the broader public.

The incessant chatter helps bring Bitcoin and to a lesser extent Ethereum and Ripple to the spotlight – and to investors' minds. Digital coins are seeing higher inflows – and this also draws more attention and additional money flowing in.

Facebook – which has been under scrutiny for years due to privacy concerns – may bring much needed regulation to the world of cryptos and perhaps help bring about a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) which may draw mainstream investors into the digital coin.

How far can BTC, ETH, and XRP go? In the short term, a lot depends on the technicals.

This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:

BTC/USD eyes $13,829

Bitcoin has broken above the round number of $12,000 and enjoys some support at $12,170 which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3 and the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper.

Substantial support awaits at $11,538 where we see the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the BB 1d-Upper, and the BB 1h-Middle.

BTC/USD has its eyes on $12,867 which is where the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 3 awaits the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies.

The next upside target is $13,829 which is the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 3.

ETH/USD targets $368

Ethereum has been on the rise as well and has left $300 behind. It is now eyeing $345 where the Pivot Point one-week R3 meets the price.

Further above, it targets $368 which is where we find the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 3.

ETH/USD has some support at $320 which is a cluster of lines including the BB 1d-Upper, the Simple Moving Average 5-1h, the SMA 10-15m, and the PP 1d-R1.

The next support line is $313 where we find the convergence of the SMA 100-15m, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the SMA 10-4h, the BB 1h-Middle, and the SMA 50-15m.

Vitalik Buterin's brainchild has a last-resort cushion at $291 where we find a juncture including the previous monthly high, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, and the SMA 10-1d.

XRP/USD eyes $0.5250

Ripple has overcome tough resistance, now turned support at $0.4700 which is a minefield of lines including the SMA 5-4h, the BB 15min-Middle, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the PP 1w-R1, the SMA 5-1h, and the BB 4h-Middle.

Further support awaits at $0.4500, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the SMA 10-1d converge.

XRP/USD faces resistance at $0.5125 which is the where the PP 1m-R1 meets the price.

The upside target is $0.5250 where another Pivot Point awaits the price – the one-week Resistance 3.

