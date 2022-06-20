- Bitcoin price stabilizes around $19,252, which is the midpoint of the Void, extending from $29,563 to $11,898.
- Ethereum price retracts quickly as it dips into the low volume profile area, ranging from $964 to $383.
- Ripple price drives into the weekly demand zone, stretching from $0.240 to $0.315.
Bitcoin price has shown incredible elasticity after it snapped back after dipping below a stable support level. This quick but small recovery has caused some altcoins – not Ethereum and Ripple – to bounce massively. Synthetic (SNX) price has rallied 121% over the last day or so.
Bitcoin price stands up against bears
Bitcoin price dipped below the $19,252 support level and set a swing low at $17,605 over the last two days. This sudden drop was met with buying pressure from sidelined bulls that eventually pushed the weekly candlestick up by 16% from the swing low.
As a result, the weekly candlestick showed -22% returns instead of -33%. Interestingly, this bounce has also pushed BTC above the $19,252 support level, suggesting that the bulls could be planning a recovery rally.
Going forward, if this momentum continues, there is a chance that the Bitcoin price might climb higher and retest the $23,480 hurdle. This run-up would constitute a 17% gain from the current position - $20,055.
While this up move might seem bullish, investors need to understand that the macro outlook is predominantly bearish.
BTC/USD 1-week chart
Although things are looking ‘on the fence’ for Bitcoin price, there is a possibility that a sudden spike in selling pressure could produce a weekly candlestick close below $19,252, thus invalidating BTC’s recovery thesis. In such a case, the big crypto will crash 20% to revisit the $15,551 support floor.
Ethereum price at inflection point
Ethereum price has recovered 28% since setting a swing low at $880 over the last week. Now, with the start of a new week, ETH has seen more selling, suggesting that the downtrend could continue.
Since ETH has breached the $1,270 high volume node, the chances of it dipping down to the next high volume node at $745 seem likely. This move will allow help for the smart contract token to fill the price inefficiency aka Fair Value Gap (FVG), extending up to $661.
In case of a minor uptrend, the $1,270 resistance barrier will stifle momentum, leading to rejection and a pullback for Ethereum price.
ETH/USD 1-week chart
Regardless of the bearish outlook, if Ethereum price produces a weekly candlestick close above $1,270, it will invalidate the bearish outlook. This development should provide buyers another chance at a recovery rally to $1,730.
Ripple price continues to slide lower
Ripple price dipped into the $0.240 to $0.315 weekly demand zone and then recovered 13% from the lowest point at $0.287. However, the fresh start to the week is already seeing heavy pressure by sellers. Fortunately for XRP price, the demand zone is a significant source of support and is less likely we will see a massive sell-off.
However, if Ripple price pierces the 50% point of this weekly demand zone at $0.275, it will indicate that the sell orders are far exceeding the existing buy orders, suggesting that the bears are back in control.
In such a case, investors can wait for a weekly candlestick close below $0.40 to confirm the incoming downtrend. A breakdown of this barrier will potentially crash XRP price by 26% to 0.176.
XRP/USD 1-week chart
It is also possible Ripple price could witness a bounce off the $0.240 to $0.315 weekly demand zone triggering a recovery rally to $0.381. If XRP price produces a weekly candlestick close above $0.418, it will dent the ongoing bearish thesis and breathe hope into sidelined buyers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
