Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets eye bullish move as power struggle continues

- Bitcoin price contemplates a quick run-up to $42,748 despite facing multiple hurdles.
- Ethereum price is likely to follow BTC, but its upside is capped at $3,188.
- Ripple price to provide sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate before a 35% upswing
Bitcoin price is trading inside a massive demand zone, which is the only thing preventing it from a catastrophic crash. Despite its uber bearishness, BTC bulls are likely to trigger a quick rally to immediate hurdles. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are likely to follow suit.
Bitcoin price to gather momentum
Bitcoin price pierced through the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone on February 24 but managed to recover and prevent invalidating the said barrier. This quick pullback helped BTC bulls retain their bullishness.
A quick run-up from here seems likely, therefore, especially if Bitcoin can slice through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $40,221. In such a case, BTC price could make a run to the immediate resistance barrier at $42,748, bringing the total gain to 13%.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $36,398, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could pave the path for BTC to revisit the $34,752 support barrier.
Ethereum price readies a move higher
Ethereum price is retesting the $2,160 to $2,567 demand zone after tagging it twice over the last week. A bounce here is necessary for ETH to retest the 50-day SMA at $2,863, which is the first major hurdle.
Clearing this blockade will open the path for Ethereum price to retest the daily supply zone, extending from $3,188 to $3,393. This barrier is where the upside for ETH will be capped. Any move beyond this area seems unlikely, considering the consolidative nature of BTC and Ethereum’s correlation with it.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullishness, a sell-off in Bitcoin price could also translate into a crash for ETH. If Ethereum price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $2,160, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
In this scenario, ETH will revisit the $1,730 barrier, where buyers can make a comeback if they band together.
Ripple price hints at comeback
Ripple price is stuck trading under a declining trend line that has prevented it from moving higher. There is a good chance that this price action will knock XRP lower to a stable support level. The twelve-hour demand zone, extending from $0.55 to $0.63 is the foothold that will absorb the incoming selling pressure and allow the remittance token to form a base.
A reverse from here will likely propel Ripple price 35% higher and tag the immediate resistance barrier at $0.85. The liquidity resting above $0.85 is the reason why market makers will push XRP price to sweep above it.
XRP/USD 6-hour chart
While things are looking up for Ripple price, a breakdown of the demand zone will create a bearish lower low. Therefore, a six-hour candlestick close below $0.55 will invalidate the bullish thesis and open the path for a steep correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple explodes to $0.85
XRP price has been on a steady downtrend with lower lows and lower highs depicted by a declining trend line. However, this correction could be a blessing in disguise as it is likely to provide a buying opportunity, allowing investors to position themselves for a quick gain.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE interest dwindles as buyers unable to prevent 14% decline
Dogecoin price is preparing for a further decline as the prevailing chart pattern suggests that DOGE is headed in a downward direction. The canine-themed token could tag the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern as it searches for support.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon sets the stage for a quick 20% upswing
MATIC price suffered a bearish fate as it encountered a breaker on its way, leading to rejection and correction on February 7. Since then, Polygon has consolidated and is currently preparing for a quick run-up. MATIC price crashed 40% after piercing a bearish breaker.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.