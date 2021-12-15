Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets bloom amid threat of collapse

- Bitcoin price starts its journey to $50,000 or higher after fumbling at the start of the week.
- Ethereum price eyes retest of the $4,500 barrier but bulls look to revisit the $4,788 resistance level.
- Ripple price needs to slice through the $0.83 hurdle to tag the $1 psychological barrier.
Bitcoin price has recently recovered above a crucial barrier, alleviating any signs of a short-term bearish outlook. Going forward, investors can expect BTC to climb and retest critical levels, allowing Ethereum and Ripple to do the same.
Bitcoin price eyes higher high
Bitcoin price slipped below the $48,326 support floor on December 13 and consolidate below it for quite some time. Although this week started out weak, things have been picking up, especially, with BTC moving above the $48,326 hurdle.
If the big crypto solidifies its position above this barrier, investors can expect a 7.5% upswing to $51,991. In a bullish case, the market makers might propel BTC to collect the liquidity resting above $55,839 or $57,845.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price fails to sustain above $48,326, it will retrace to the $46,660 support level. If the bears push BTC to produce a lower low below the December 13 swing low at $45,750, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price attempts to restart is rally
Ethereum price sliced through the $3,912 support floor on December 13 as a result of the big crypto’s collapse. Since then, ETH has been moving sideways below this barrier. The recent run-up was not enough to retest the said level. If Ethereum price manages to flip this hurdle into a support floor, it will signal the resurgence of buyers and likely trigger a 14% ascent to $4,443 or the $4,500 whole number.
If the bullish momentum persists, ETH could extend this leg-up and retest the $4,788 swing high and collect liquidity restinga above it.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Ethereum price, a breakdown of the $3,669 swing low will create a lower low, invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, ETH could retrace to $3,415 support level.
Ripple price has good intentions but struggles
Ripple price has been stuck on a downtrend since November 10. Some of the swing highs can be connected using a trend line to show a declining resistance barrier is preventing XRP price from rising higher.
Couple with the $0.837 resistance barrier, a move higher seems unlikely for the remittance token. If the bulls band together and flip this hurdle into a support floor, it will signal a breakout. A four-hour candlestick close above $0.837 will signal n uptrend and trigger a 12% ascent to $0.936.
In a bullish case, XRP price could also retest the $1.01 resistance barrier, representing a 21% gain from the $0.837 point.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Regardless of the optimism, if Ripple price fails to climb above the $0.837 hurdle, it will likely head lower and revisit the $0.749 support floor. However, a decisive close below $0.749 will create a lower low, invalidate the bullish thesis.
This move could trigger a 19% crash to $0.603.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
While Ethereum price has risen significantly this year, the token has recently suffered several periods of volatility lately, reaching a swing low at $3,675. Ethereum fear and greed index is displaying a reading of 34, indicating fear which suggests that the token may be slightly oversold.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT stabilizes for a 20% rally
Polkadot price has tagged the $24.84 support floor twice, suggesting that the bulls are building up momentum. Investors can expect DOT to see a quick 20% run-up to $30.89 from its current position. If the altcoin sets up a swing low below $24.35, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
US Senator Sherrod Brown warns stablecoin investors could end up losing all of their money
Brown stated in a Senate Banking Committee hearing that stablecoins are neither decentralized nor transparent. He further warned investors that they could lose all of their money in stablecoins.
Chainlink primed for a short squeeze that catapults LINK to $26
Chainlink price action, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, has suffered some intense sell-offs and moves into possible bear market territory. Buyers have been able to stave off a clear bear market level within the Ichimoku system.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.