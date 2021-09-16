Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC scales higher, taking altcoins with it

- Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920.
- Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000.
- Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.
Bitcoin price exuded bullishness over the past week as it continued to rally without significant corrections. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit. Although the entire market looks bullish at the time of writing, things could turn awry if BTC witnessed a September 7-style crash.
Bitcoin price approaches stiff resistance barrier
Bitcoin price rose 12% over the past three days and is currently trading around $48,380. The resistance levels at $48,895 and $50,000 are major hurdles in bulls’ path. Therefore, the bulls need enough momentum to flip these blockades into support platforms for a smooth recovery to September 6 levels.
This move will push BTC into the Fair Value Gap (FVG) and suggest that the buyers might be vying for a retest of this range’s upper limit at $56,361. If this development is complete, it will represent a 16% ascent from the current position.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if BTC fails to maintain its buying pressure, a retracement to $46,833 seems likely. However, a breakdown of $44,705 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price remains strong
Ethereum price consolidated between the $3,015 to $3,338 level for almost a month before it flew away from it and tagged the $4,000 psychological barrier. While this move was impressive, it was followed by the September 7 crash, undoing all the gains. However, the congestion seen between $3,015 to $3,338 helped limit the sell-off and kept ETH afloat.
Due to the recent uptick in big crypto’s price, Ethereum price seems to be heading close to the FVG, ranging from $3,716 to $4,071. Investors can assume the smart contract token will retest the $4,000 level if the current bullishness remains.
In a highly bullish case, a flip of the $4,071 supply barrier into the demand floor will hint at a move toward an all-time high at $4,372.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
Regardless of the bullishness Ethereum price exudes, if the big crypto takes a tumble, investors can expect ETH to follow suit promptly. While breaching below the $3,345 might trigger another consolidation, it would not invalidate the bullish thesis.
However, creating a lower low below $3,223 will put an end to the optimism around ETH.
Ripple price makes a move
Ripple price set up a swing high on September 6 at $1.42 but failed to sustain the level as it was followed by a market-wide crash the next day. Due to this sell-off, XRP lost 25% of its value but managed to stay above the $1.05 support floor.
After a few days of consolidation, XRP price managed to bounce off this barrier and kick-start an uptrend. A 10% upswing from its current position will push Ripple to encounter the $1.23 resistance level.
Flipping this hurdle into a support level will open the remittance token’s path to the range high at $1.42. In a highly bullish case, XRP price might extend the ascent to retest the $1.66 and $1.83 ceilings.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
While things seem to be going well for Ripple, a breakdown of the $1.05 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis and scare the investors. This move will set up a lower low and might induce a sell-off to the subsequent demand barrier at $0.96.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
