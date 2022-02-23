Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC ready for recovery from its recent slip-up

- Bitcoin price has experienced a recent sell-off, pushing it to tag the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone, with bounce potential.
- Ethereum price is also recovering off a similar support level and a retest of $3,200 is anticipated.
- Ripple price shows recovery is already in progress on the four-hour chart.
Bitcoin price has suffered a setback after crashing in the third week of February. This downswing also knocked Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins lower. However, BTC seems to be ready for a quick run-up to recover part of the losses suffered.
Bitcoin price eyes reversal
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone, indicating a recovery rally is around the corner. Assuming BTC bulls can muster the strength, the move will retest the $42,748 resistance barrier, hinting at a 12% ascent.
In some cases, Bitcoin price could extend beyond this level and tag the weekly supply zone’s lower limit at $45,550.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the optimism, if Bitcoin price produces a daily candlestick close below $36,3698, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price upside remains capped
Ethereum price is currently ricocheting off the daily demand zone, stretching from $2,160 to $2,567, indicating that a quick rally seems likely. The first hurdle ETH will encounter is the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,925. Clearing this level will open the path for retesting the daily supply zone, extending from $3,188 to $3,393.
Clearing this massive blockade could send ETH to roughly $3,600, a crossover point of the 200-day and 100-day SMAs. This barrier is where Ethereum price upside is capped at.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Similar to Bitcoin’s situation, if Ethereum price produces a daily candlestick close below $2,160, it will end the bullish thesis. In this situation, ETH might retrace lower and tag the $1,730 support floor.
Ripple price to return to the pavilion
Ripple price dropped 16% between February 21 and 22, tagging the $0.650 to $0.677 demand zone. Now buyers seem to be making a move, however, since the XRP price has rallied 8% after piercing the aforementioned support level.
This bounce is likely to continue pushing the remittance token higher till it retests the $0.778 resistance barrier. The climb would represent a 10% total gain from the current position. In some cases, a potential spike in buying pressure could extend the Ripple price upswing to $0.813.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Ripple price, a breakdown of the $0.650 support level will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. This development will open Ripple’s path to the $0.546 support level, where buyers are likely to attempt another comeback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Algorand price eyes recovery to $1 as ALGO approaches last stable support level
Algorand price been on a steep corrective phase for the better part of the last five months. This downtrend has pushed ALGO to the last stable support level. Therefore, a bounce off this barrier is likely to trigger a massive exponential upswing.
Sandbox price to test last line of defense before SAND prepares for bullish reversal
Sandbox price could be headed lower to test a crucial foothold before bouncing higher. In order to prevent further losses, SAND must hold above $2.90. If Sandbox manages to slice above $4.42, a further 57% climb could be on the bulls’ forecast.
Bitcoin price could continue to decline as on-chain data suggests BTC bears are in charge
Blockchain data suggests that the leading cryptocurrency may be in a sustained bear market as over 4.7 million Bitcoins are now held at an unrealized loss. Several bearish signals indicate that the bellwether cryptocurrency could continue to decline.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains but upside remains capped
Shiba Inu price experienced a sell-off along with other altcoins in the market as Bitcoin price failed to sustain. SHIB has sliced through a crucial barrier and is currently bouncing off another one. SHIB price sliced through the $0.0000283 support level.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.