Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC nears all-time high, ETH eyes $4,000, XRP sets new record

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading above $120,000 on Friday, inching closer to its all-time high of $123,218. Ethereum (ETH) price has surged by over 20% so far this week, with bulls aiming for the $4,000 level next. Ripple (XRP) has taken center stage, reaching a new record high of $3.66 on Friday, signaling renewed demand and optimism across the market.

Bitcoin is inching toward its all-time high

Bitcoin price dipped, reaching a low of $115,736 on Tuesday after hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 the previous day. BTC recovered from this Tuesday’s dip over the next two days and, at the time of writing on Friday, trades above $120,000.

If BTC closes above the $120,000 mark on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the fresh all-time high at $123,218 and beyond.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads 71, rebounding on Tuesday and pointing upward, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) exhibited a bullish crossover at the end of June that still holds. The rising green histogram bars above its neutral zero line suggest that bullish momentum is gaining traction.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around its Tuesday’s low of $115,736.

Ethereum bulls take control, aim for $4,000

Ethereum price closed above the psychological level of $3,000 on Tuesday and rallied by 10.8% on Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it continues to trade higher toward its daily resistance at $3,730.

If ETH closes above the daily resistance at $3,730, it could extend the rally toward its next key psychological level at $4,000.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 85, above its overbought level of 70, indicating strong bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator displayed a bullish crossover in early July that still holds. The rising green histogram bars above its neutral zero line suggest that bullish momentum is gaining traction.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH faces a pullback, it could extend the decline to find support around its key level at $3,000.

XRP reaches new all-time high at $3.66

XRP price closed above the key psychological level of $3 on Wednesday and rallied 14.60% the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, it continues to trade higher, reaching a new all-time high of $3.66.

If XRP continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward its 141.40% Fibonacci extension level at $4.13, drawn from the January high of $3.40 to the April low of $1.61.

However, the RSI indicator on the daily chart reads 89, indicating an extreme overbought condition, which traders should be cautious of. Meanwhile, like Ethereum, the MACD indicator suggests further gains for XRP ahead.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around its daily level at $3.40.