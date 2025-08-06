Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP slip as resistance levels hold firm

- Bitcoin price trades in red on Wednesday after facing rejection from its resistance level at $116,000.
- Ethereum price extends its decline after failing to breach the daily resistance at $3,730.
- Ripple’s XRP falls below $3, signaling weakness and a potential continuation of its ongoing downtrend.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in red below $114,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones, raising the risk of further declines in the short term.
Bitcoin faces rejection from its $116,000 resistance
Bitcoin price found support around its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,058 on Sunday and recovered slightly until the next day, nearing its lower consolidation at $116,000. However, on Tuesday, it faced a mild correction around the $116,000 resistance. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade below $114,000.
If the 50-day EMA at $113,058 fails to hold as support, BTC closes below the previous all-time high of $111,980 on a daily basis. Then, it could extend the decline to retest its key psychological support at $110,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 44, after facing rejection from its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover on July 23 that still holds, indicating bearish momentum.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC finds support around its 50-day EMA at $113,058, it could extend the recovery toward its key resistance at $116,000.
Ethereum correction continues as it retests its daily resistance at $3,730
Ethereum price found support around its 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,392 on Sunday and recovered by 10.25% until the next day. However, on Tuesday, it faced rejection from its daily resistance level at $3,730 and declined nearly 3%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade in red at around $3,588.
If ETH continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward its 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,392.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 56 after bouncing off the neutral level of 50 on Saturday, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. However, the MACD continues to hold a bearish crossover and supports the correction thesis.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if ETH recovers and closes above the daily resistance at $3,730 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward its next key resistance at $4,000.
XRP shows weakness in momentum indicators
XRP found support around the 50-day EMA at $2.80 on Sunday and recovered nearly 11% by Monday. This 50-day EMA roughly coincides with the daily level at $2.72 and the 50% Fibonacci level at $2.78, making it a key support zone. However, on Tuesday, XRP declined 3.56% and at the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade below $2.92.
If XRP continues a pullback, it could extend the decline toward its key support at $2.80.
The RSI on the daily chart is slipping below its neutral level of 50, indicating fading bullish momentum. Like Ethereum, XRP's MACD indicator also supports the bearish thesis.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Conversely, if XRP recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its next daily resistance at $3.40.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Beginner's Guide: How to earn passive income with DeFi
The DeFi segment is regaining popularity driven by a surge in Total Value Locked (TVL) and an increasing user base, as investors' growing risk appetite fuels a capital rotation from Bitcoin to Ethereum, Solana, and other top layer-1 cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Today: XRP holds key support, Bitcoin, Ethereum hit by rising spot ETF outflows
Bitcoin faces a sticky risk-off sentiment as investors gauge the impact of higher tariffs and an uncertain economic outlook. Ethereum spot ETFs saw the largest daily outflow since their launch, of approximately $465 million on Monday.
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout rally after posting four days of gains
Pump.fun edges higher by over 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the recovery for the fifth consecutive day. A whale has bet over $3 million on PUMP’s uptrend as it nears a breakout rally, underpinned by the stable revenue in the meme coin platform.
Mantle Price Forecast: MNT surges amid stablecoin market growth, defying cautious market tone
Mantle price extends gains on Tuesday, trading at around $0.87 at the time of writing after Monday's almost 20% surge. The token known for bridging TradFi and DeFi by ensuring security and scalability is experiencing an influx of capital underpinned by institutional and retail interest.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.