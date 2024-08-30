Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin struggles below $60,000 mark

Bitcoin price hovers above the $58,700 level; a close below would continue its bearish trend.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) prices hover around their critical support level; closing below could signal a decline ahead. While the Ethereum (ETH) price finds rejection around its resistance level, eyeing a bearish move on the horizon.

Bitcoin price is set for a downleg if it breaks below $58,700 level

Bitcoin price was rejected around the daily resistance level at $65,379 on Sunday, declining by 8% in the next three days. At the time of writing, on Friday, it hovers around the $59,306 level.

If BTC continues to decline and closes below the $58,783 level, it could fall further by 4.5% to retest its daily support at $56,002.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart have slipped below their neutral level of 50 and zero, respectively. Both indicators suggest a weak momentum and an impending bearish trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, suppose Bitcoin's price finds support at around $58,700 and closes above $62,042, its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from a high in late July to a low in early August), the bearish thesis will be invalidated. BTC could rise by 5.5% to revisit its daily resistance level at $65,379.

Ethereum price is poised for a downward trend after retesting its resistance barrier

Ethereum price retested its broken ascending trendline around $2,619 on Thursday and faced resistance around it. This trend line was formed by connecting multiple low levels from August 7. As of Friday, it continues to trade slightly down by 0.4% at $2,516.

If the previously broken ascending trendline at $2,619 continues to act as resistance, ETH could further decline 6% to retest its August 8 low of $2,327.

The daily chart's RSI and AO are trading below the neutral levels of 50 and zero. These momentum indicators strongly indicate bearish dominance.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If ETH breaks above the $2,619 level and closes above the daily resistance at $2,927, forming a higher high on the daily chart, this would invalidate the bearish thesis, and it could rally 11% to retest its weekly resistance level at $3,236.

Ripple price is at risk of decline if it falls below the 200-day EMA

Ripple price found support around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.552 after being rejected by its daily resistance level of $0.626 on August 24. As of Friday, it trades slightly up by 0.4% to $0.564.

If XRP breaks below the 200-day EMA and closes below $0.544, its daily support level, it could decline by 10% to retest its August 7 low of $0.492.

The RSI and AO are trading below the neutral levels of 50 and zero on the daily chart. These momentum indicators strongly indicate bearish dominance and impending decline on the horizon.

XRP/USDT daily chart



However, if the Ripple price closes above the $0.626 daily resistance level, it would shift the market structure by creating a higher high on the daily chart, potentially leading to a 5.3% rise to revisit the July 31 high of $0.658.