- Bitcoin hovers around the $62,000 support level; a firm close below would suggest a decline ahead.
- Ethereum faces rejection from its daily resistance level of $2,461, indicating a bearish momentum.
- Ripple price is nearing its crucial resistance barrier at $0.554; rejection from this level suggests a decline ahead.
Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering at a critical support level, and a drop below it could signal a downturn, while Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are approaching important resistance levels, where a rejection might indicate a shift towards bearish momentum.
Bitcoin price set for a downtrend if it breaks below $62,000
Bitcoin price found support at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around $60,000, on October 2. It rose 3.5% in the following four days and broke above the $62,125 resistance level. As of Wednesday, BTC trades just above $62,000.
If BTC breaks and closes below the $62,125 level, it could extend the decline to retest its 200-day Exponential Moving Average at $60,030.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around its neutral level of 50, indicating a lack of momentum and indecisiveness among traders. If the RSI fails below the neutral level, it will suggest weak momentum, leading to a fall in Bitcoin’s price.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if the $62,125 holds, BTC could rise to retest its psychological level of $66,000.
Ethereum shows signs of weakness
Ethereum price was rejected by the daily resistance level at $2,461 on Monday. The daily level roughly coincides with the 50% price retracement level at $2,487 and the 50-day EMA around $2,546, making it a key resistance zone. It trades slightly above $2,400 as of Wednesday, nearing its daily resistance.
If the daily resistance level at $2,461 continues to hold as resistance, ETH could decline 12% from its current trading level to retest its September 6 low of $2,155.
The RSI on the daily chart trades at 46 below its neutral level, indicating weakness and continuing a downward trend.
ETH/USDT daily chart
However, If ETH breaks the $2,461 resistance level and closes above the 50-day EMA at $2,546, it could extend the rise to retest its August 25 high of $2,820.
Ripple price set for a downward trend
Ripple price is approaching its previously broken ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early July) on Wednesday. This trendline roughly coincides with the two crucial resistance levels: the 200-day EMA at $0.554 and the daily level at $0.544. It is currently trading below it at around $0.532.
If the 200-day EMA at $0.554 acts as resistance, XRP could decline 19% from its current trading level to retest the August 5 low of $0.431.
The RSI indicator on the daily chart also trades below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum and a continuation of the downward trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP breaks and closes above the 200-day EMA at $0.554, it could extend the rise by 13% to retest its next daily resistance at $0.626.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum could rally above $7,000, leads overvalued Solana on key valuation metrics: Standard Chartered
Ethereum price traded within the $2,300 to $2,350 range on Tuesday following a report by Standard Chartered Bank, which noted that the number one altcoin is ahead of Solana in several key valuation metrics.
HBO set to unveil Satoshi Nakamoto's real identity amid the US government's plan to sell $4 billion Bitcoin
HBO is set to release a documentary on Satoshi Nakamoto, along with his true identity. According to Polymarket data, speculations suggest that Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, is the favorite to be identified as Satoshi Nakamoto.
Bitcoin on track for $90,000 by 2024, as Global M2 money supply surge
Bitcoin hovers slightly above $62,000 on Tuesday after a minor decline on Monday, buoyed by positive signs such as over $233 million in inflows into US Spot BTC Exchange Traded Funds. At the same time, The Kobesissi Letter noted that the rising global M2 money supply could be a favorable signal for both Gold and Bitcoin.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP decline as market anticipates reveal of mysterious Bitcoin creator
Bitcoin price is in decline, trading near $62,300 despite $235.2 million inflows in BTC ETFs. Ethereum is approaching a crucial support level near $2,400, and XRP trades below $0.530. HBO will release a documentary on Tuesday that attempts to identify Bitcoin's mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamuto.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.