Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin claims its safe-haven status

- Market decline leads Bitcoin to regain market share on account of the Altcoin segment.
- Market consolidation that just started could extend over several days, even weeks.
- Sentiment levels continued to be extremely positive and power down further in the short term.
The crypto market had been at extremely high levels of positive sentiment for too many days and has ended up paying for it.
The euphoria, like other gut feelings, needs to be fueled continuously, and the $12000 resistance level in the BTC/USD pair has triggered some doubts.
The bull market in the crypto market is far from over, but it has made significant gains that require consolidation.
Paradoxically, the big beneficiary of the change in market direction is Bitcoin, just the asset that has triggered the bearish moment with its bullish breakout failure.
The Bitcoin's dominance chart is up 0.7% on the day and heading towards the first resistance level at the 62.5% dominance level. The upward movement of the chart is in its early stages and has room to run, so we can expect the market's consolidation movement to extend for a few days or weeks.
Market sentiment is down two points to the 80 levels, still at extreme positive levels. After the long winter crypto, expectations were, and are, very high, and sentiment levels will likely resist falling.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.0347 and pierces the price congestion support level at 0.035. The main bullish trend line is moving at 0.029, marking the limit of the consolidation movement.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.035, then the second at 0.0368 and the third one at 0.0372.
Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0332, then the second at 0.0316 and the third one at 0.0309.
The MACD on the daily chart increases the bearish trend line, increasing the slope and the opening between the lines.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls in apparent decline, while bears are slightly up and don't seem convinced that their time has come.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $11793 and confirms the failure to overcome and consolidate the price congestion resistance level at $12350.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $12350, then the second at $14000 and the third one at $17200.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $11275, then the second at $10700 and the third one at $9875.
The MACD on the daily chart slightly increases the bearish profile. A bullish rebound in the short term and a further move lower.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls losing strength as bears increase their power. Both sides of the market are moving pin proximity and could face each other over the next few days.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $410.17 and is giving way to resistance due to price congestion at $440.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $440, then the second at $460 and the third one at $485.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $385, then the second at $355 and the third one at $335.
The MACD on the daily chart is increasing the downward slope and the gap between the lines, although it is not too bearish at the moment.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls falling while the bears are rising quite sharply. A clash between the two sides of the market may occur in the coming days.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.2925 after twice failing to break the price congestion resistance level at $0.32.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.30, then the second at $0.32 and the third one at $0.33.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.29, then the second at $0.283 and the third one at $0.268.
The MACD on the daily chart is bouncing downward after the upward cross attempt. The moving averages are tilting downward and increasing the line spacing, an indicator that the downward movement is accelerating.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls and bears on an imminent collision course, which could increase the price volatility of XRP/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD extends fall under $12,000 as $11,500 beckons unswervingly
Bitcoin price is pulling the entire market down with it following losses under $12,000. The failure to hold above the expected support at $12,200 must-have encouraged more sellers to join the market and push for revenge.
XRP/USD double-top pattern spotted as Ripple plummets under $0.30
Ripple had reclaimed the ground above $0.30 on Monday this week. The impressive price action even tested the resistance XRP had hit in the first week of August at $0.3250.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD levels to watch, following rejection at $450
Ethereum price remarkably rose to new yearly highs on Monday as it closed in on the critical level at $450. A two year high was traded at $447 before a reversal came into the picture. Meanwhile, ETH/USD is trading at ...
TRX/USD summersaults from $0.03, downside eyes $0.025
Tron is in the middle of a dire retreat following massive gains that explored levels above $0.30. A monthly high was traded at $0.0325 before the bears pushed bulls out of the cockpit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.